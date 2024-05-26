Wuthering Waves welcomes new players with a wealth of rewards to kickstart their Gacha adventure. Among the various gifts, the most coveted are the two free 5-Star characters and one free 5-Star weapon of the player’s choice. Here’s a comprehensive guide on how to obtain that 5-Star weapon and tips on selecting the best one for your needs.

Unlocking a 5-Star Weapon in Wuthering Waves

To secure a 5-Star weapon in Wuthering Waves, you need to reach Union Level 45. Here’s a step-by-step process to guide you through:

Reach Union Level 45 : This is your primary goal. As you play, focus on completing main quests, daily missions, and Guidebook milestones. Additionally, exploring the world, opening chests, and participating in event-specific objectives will help you gain the necessary Union XP. Access the Events Menu : Once you achieve Union Level 45, pause the game and go to the Events section. Look for the card labeled ‘Awakening Journey’ featuring Yangyang’s picture. Claim the 5-Star Weapon Supply Chest : Select the arrow next to the ‘5-Star Weapon Supply Chest’ option in the Awakening Journey tab. This action will add the chest to your inventory. Open the Chest : Navigate to your Backpack from the pause screen and open the golden chest. You’ll be presented with a selection of five different 5-Star weapons. Choose the one that best suits your playstyle.

Which 5-Star Weapon Should You Choose?

When you open the 5-Star Weapon Supply chest, you’ll find five options, each with unique abilities. Here’s a breakdown of the weapons:

Emerald of Genesis (Sword)

Scaling : Crit. Rate

Passive Ability : Increases Energy Regen by 12.8%. When a Resonance Skill is released, it boosts ATK by 6%, stacking up to 2 times for 10 seconds.

Lustrous Razor (Broadblade)

Scaling : ATK%

Passive Ability : Increases Energy Regen by 12.8%. When a Resonance Skill is released, it enhances Resonance Liberation DMG by 7%, stacking up to 2 times for 12 seconds.

Static Mist (Pistol)

Scaling : Crit. Rate

Passive Ability : Increases Energy Regen by 12.8%. When an Outro Skill is released, it raises the switched-in Resonator’s ATK by 10%, stacking up to 1 time for 14 seconds.

Abyss Surges (Gauntlets)

Scaling : ATK%

Passive Ability : Increases Energy Regen by 12.8%. When hitting a target with a Resonance Skill, it boosts Basic Attack DMG by 10% for 8 seconds.

Cosmic Ripples (Rectifier)

Scaling : ATK%

Passive Ability : Increases Energy Regen by 12.8%. When hitting a target with Basic Attacks, it raises Basic Attack DMG Bonus by 3.2%, stacking up to 5 times for 8 seconds (triggerable every 0.5 seconds).

Best Choice: Emerald of Genesis

The standout among these options is the Emerald of Genesis. This weapon scales with Crit. Rate, making it ideal for sword-wielding DPS characters. It’s versatile and can be effectively used by characters like Rover, Danjin, and Yangyang.

Alternative Choices

Static Mist : This is another strong choice, but it’s more suited for sub-DPS characters due to its passive effect, which might not benefit a main DPS as much.

Lustrous Razor : Consider this weapon if you plan to use Jiyan from the limited-time event banner. It’s a solid all-rounder for Jiyan but might be redundant if you aim to obtain her signature weapon, Verdant Summit.

Tips to Increase Union Level in Wuthering Waves

Raising your Union Level to 45 is essential but requires dedication and strategic gameplay. Here are some effective ways to boost your Union XP:

Complete Main Quests : Focus on progressing through the main storyline, which provides substantial XP rewards. Daily Missions : Regularly complete daily missions to accumulate consistent XP. Guidebook Milestones : Achieve various milestones in the Guidebook for additional XP. Exploration : Explore the game world thoroughly, open chests, and complete side activities.

Event-Specific Objectives: Participate in ongoing events to gain extra XP.