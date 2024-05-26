Wuthering Waves sets itself apart from other open-world RPGs with its unique combat mechanics and character equipment system. One of the standout features is the Echo system, where enemies grant Resonators additional stats and abilities in battle. Among these, the Inferno Rider, an Overlord Boss, offers a particularly exciting reward: a powerful motorcycle mount. Here’s how to get this coveted mount through the “We Promise, We Deliver” quest.

Starting the We Promise, We Deliver Quest

To begin the “We Promise, We Deliver” quest, head to Jinzhou and interact with the bulletin board. You can easily reach this location by teleporting to the Resonance Beacon near the marker. Once you investigate the warrant notice, an NPC named Dr. Woodrow will approach you for a discussion. Following this, check your mailbox for a letter from Lollo Logistics, which will guide you to the Jinzhou branch.

At the branch, you’ll meet Tang Manliu and Mimika. From there, you’ll be teleported to the outskirts of the Sea of Flames, a hazardous area where your character is continuously affected by the Burn status effect.

Navigating the Sea of Flames

Surviving the Burn Effect

To counteract the Burn effect, you must avoid touching the ground for too long, similar to the children’s game “The Floor is Lava.” Use the various structures around the area to stay off the ground. Additionally, equipping pistol users like Chixiai or Mortefi can help you deal with the Tacet Discords (TDs) that populate the area, as close-range combat will be challenging.

Battling the Inferno Rider

As you navigate the Sea of Flames, you will eventually reach Mimika’s touchpad, where the Inferno Rider awaits. During this fight, you can only use the Rover. The battle will be brief; once the Inferno Rider activates an unbreakable shield, the fight will end automatically.

Searching for the SOS

Following the quest navigation, talk to Mimika to learn about a stranded person in the Sea of Flames. Mimika will be near the Port City of Guixu Resonance Nexus. Teleport to the entrance of the Sea of Flames and head to the Abandoned Research Facility to find Yuni.

Solving the Abandoned Research Facility Puzzles

Shooting Puzzle : This puzzle requires you to hit a set number of targets within a limited time using a cannon. It consists of three waves. Completing this puzzle will earn you the trust of Yuni’s allies. Fire Thrower Puzzle : Use the Levitator from your Utility box to fix a broken pipe system. The puzzle involves fitting three L-shaped pipes and two straight ones to connect three rooms. Successfully connecting the pipes will trigger a cutscene, indicating the puzzle is complete. Pressure Plate Puzzle : After defeating Exile mobsters and retrieving a filter, step on a pressure plate to activate four more plates. Complete the challenge within 30 seconds by using grappling hooks to quickly navigate. Attack the training dummy at the end to solve the puzzle. Explosive Barrel Puzzle : Head southwest in the Sea of Flames and locate wounded Exiles. Exchange the filter from the previous mission to gain access to Explosive Spear Barrels. Break Barrels to gain immunity from the burn effect and locate the correct ones marked on the map. Explosive Spear Testing : Use the Levitator to throw Explosive Spears at TDs while guarding three Sound Emulators in the Sea of Flames. This mission allows you to stay elevated and avoid the Incinero Petals on the ground.

Defeating the Inferno Rider

To defeat the Inferno Rider, consider eating ATK-boosting food beforehand, as this boss is quite tough. The Inferno Rider on his bike has great mobility and uses a flaming sword for significant damage. Time your dodges carefully, especially when he lifts his bike.

Battle Tips

Mobility : Dodge under the bike during his lift attack.

Sword Attacks : Keep an eye out and dodge his flaming sword swings.

Parrying : When a yellow circle appears around his chest, hit him to parry his attacks and deplete his shield.

Halfway through the fight, the Inferno Rider will abandon his bike and fight on foot. This phase introduces heavy-hitting attacks that can significantly damage you. Focus on parrying and landing combo attacks to survive.

Transforming into the Inferno Rider

After defeating the Inferno Rider, absorb his Echo and transform into the Inferno Rider. Ride the Echo through the Gravity Storm, using his sword to cut down obstacles, sliding to avoid billboards and metal railings, and jumping over gaps. Successfully completing this challenge will remove the Incinero Petals from the Sea of Flames, making exploration easier.

Return to Jinzhou and talk to the necessary NPCs to complete the quest. You can now farm the Inferno Rider whenever you wish and use its mount to travel across Solaris-3 efficiently.