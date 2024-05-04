The amalgamation of Star Wars and Fortnite is once again a reality with the recent v29.40 update. Not only has this update brought the iconic Chewbacca’s Wookie Bowcaster back into the gameplay, but it has also reintroduced the formidable Darth Vader and his Stormtroopers, promising an exhilarating experience in Battle Royale. However, the excitement doesn’t stop there. LEGO Fortnite, too, has undergone a significant transformation, offering players an array of familiar Star Wars weaponry and items. So, how does one get their hands on a Lightsaber in LEGO Fortnite?

Exploring the Star Wars Island in LEGO Fortnite

From May 3 onward, LEGO Fortnite enthusiasts can embark on an adventure to the Star Wars Island. Here, they can align themselves with the Rebels and engage in battles against the Empire. To stand a chance against the Imperial forces, players must equip themselves with various Star Wars armaments. While the E-11 Blasters and Wookie Bowcasters are commendable additions to one’s arsenal, the Lightsabers hold a special allure. Let’s delve into how you can acquire them in LEGO Fortnite.

Obtaining Lightsabers: A Step-by-Step Guide

Unlike most weapons and items in LEGO Fortnite, Lightsabers cannot be crafted using a Rebel Bench. Instead, players have two options: they can either earn them or find them within the game world.

To earn your first Lightsaber in LEGO Fortnite, you must first upgrade the Rebel Outpost to Level 6 via the Village Square. Achieving this milestone involves completing the ‘Now THIS is Engineering’ questline, which entails clearing the debris surrounding the Rebel Outpost using both an Axe and a Pickaxe. Once cleared, you’ll need to construct a Rebel Workshop on the cleared area. Here’s what you’ll need:

81 Wood

1 Plank

6 Plastoid

Following the construction of the Rebel Workshop, there are two additional requirements before you can proceed to upgrade your Rebel Outpost at the Village Square:

Craft a Rebel Workbench with 5 Wood and 8 Plastoid. Reach Village Comfort Level 6 by strategically placing buildings and decorations around the Outpost.

Remember to shelter the Rebel Workbench adequately, as leaving it exposed to the elements will render it unusable during rainy weather.

Once you’ve fulfilled these prerequisites, head to the Village Square at the center of the Outpost and speak to Captain Bravara. In recognition of your efforts, she will reward you with a Blue Lightsaber.

Another Route

Alternatively, you can acquire a Lightsaber by uncovering one at the end of an Imperial Bunker. To locate an Imperial Bunker, you’ll need to utilize Macrobinoculars. However, entry into these bunkers is only possible after upgrading your Rebel Outpost to Level 6 and conversing with Captain Bravara.

Imperial Bunkers function similarly to regular LEGO Fortnite caves and feature a single entrance. Navigating through the bunker is no walk in the park, as players must progress through various sections, eliminating all Stormtroopers along the way.

Upon reaching the end of an Imperial Bunker, you’ll encounter an Imperial Chest just before the exit. Opening this chest will yield a Red Lightsaber in addition to various other loot items.

Utilizing Lightsabers & In-Game Dynamics

In LEGO Fortnite, Lightsabers operate akin to other melee weapons like Swords and Daggers, necessitating close proximity to adversaries for effective damage infliction. They can also be employed to dismantle structures with relative ease, albeit at the cost of forfeiting any potential resources the structure might yield.

Unlike conventional weapons, Lightsabers do not succumb to durability depletion. Instead, they enter a 10-minute cooldown period after prolonged usage, allowing them to recharge before being wielded in combat again.

In conclusion, obtaining a Lightsaber in LEGO Fortnite presents players with a thrilling quest, whether through diligent upgrading or daring exploration. Once acquired, these iconic weapons not only enhance combat prowess but also add a touch of Star Wars magic to the LEGO Fortnite universe. So, venture forth, fellow gamers, and may the Force be with you!