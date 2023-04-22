How To Get a Souvenir in Pokemon GO

If you’re a Pokemon GO player, you may have heard of the latest event called Sustainability Week. Just like other events in the game, such as Community Day and Raid Days, Sustainability Week offers unique rewards and challenges to players. One of the sought-after items during this event is Souvenirs, which were introduced to the game in late 2019 with the Buddy Adventure feature. In this guide, we’ll show you how to receive Souvenirs faster during Pokemon GO’s Sustainability Week.

Souvenirs are special collectible items that your Buddy Pokemon can offer you once they have reached a certain level of friendship. However, unlike other items in the game, Souvenirs don’t have any specific purpose other than being collectibles. You can find your Buddy’s Souvenir at the bottom of the buddy screen, and currently, there are 15 different Souvenirs available in the game, ranging from Small Beach Glass to Tropical Shell.

So, how can you receive Souvenirs faster during Sustainability Week? One way is to participate in the event with an ultra buddy or higher level Buddy Pokemon. When your Buddy has reached Great Buddy or higher level, they will bring you leaf-wrapped gifts more frequently, which can contain berries, and even the coveted silver pinap berry if you’re lucky! Additionally, with a Buddy at Great Buddy or higher level, you only need to walk half the usual distance to earn a heart, making it easier to increase your Buddy’s friendship level during the event.

The Pokemon GO Sustainability Week event started on April 20, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. and will end on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time. During this event, a new Fruit Pokemon, Bounsweet, made its debut, and players have the opportunity to catch and evolve it into Steenee and then Tsareena with enough candy. So, if you’re looking to collect Souvenirs faster, participating in Sustainability Week is a great way to do so!

In order to increase your chances of receiving Souvenirs, make sure to interact with your Buddy Pokemon frequently. This includes feeding them berries, playing with them, taking snapshots, and battling with them in raids or gyms. These activities can earn you hearts, which in turn increase your Buddy’s friendship level. The higher the friendship level, the more likely your Buddy is to offer you Souvenirs. So, make sure to spend quality time with your Buddy Pokemon during Sustainability Week to maximize your chances of getting Souvenirs.

Another tip to receive Souvenirs faster is to have multiple Buddy Pokemon at ultra buddy or higher level. You can switch your Buddy Pokemon once per day, so if you have multiple Pokemon that are close to reaching ultra buddy or higher level, you can switch between them to increase your chances of receiving Souvenirs. This allows you to have more opportunities to collect Souvenirs from different Pokemon, increasing your chances of finding rare ones.

In addition, take advantage of the half-distance walk requirement during Sustainability Week. This means that you only need to walk half the usual distance to earn a heart with your Buddy Pokemon. This can significantly speed up the process of increasing your Buddy’s friendship level and ultimately receiving Souvenirs. Make sure to take advantage of this feature and walk your Buddy Pokemon during the event to collect Souvenirs faster.

It’s also important to note that Souvenirs are rare, and you may not receive one every day or even every week. It’s all based on chance, and some players may be luckier than others. Don’t get discouraged if you don’t receive Souvenirs right away. Keep interacting with your Buddy Pokemon, participating in Sustainability Week activities, and be patient.