How To Change Outfits in Dead Island 2

Dead Island 2 has finally been released, and players can now venture into the zombie-infested cities of Los Angeles and San Francisco. One of the most exciting aspects of the game, besides slaying hordes of zombies, is the opportunity to do so in style with different outfits for your character. At the beginning of the game, players can choose from six Slayers: Amy, Bruno, Carla, Dani, Jacob, and Ryan. Each Slayer has their own unique set of skills and style. However, if you find yourself getting bored with the same old look on one of your Slayers, fear not! You can change their outfit to freshen up your gameplay experience.

Currently, there are only two characters whose outfits can be changed: Jacob and Amy. To access these alternate outfits, you will need to purchase the corresponding Character Packs. These Character Packs are available as part of the Dead Island 2 Deluxe ($74.99) or Gold Edition ($89.99). Character Pack 1 includes the Rodeo Sunset Costume for Jacob, as well as the Devil’s Horseshoes weapon. Character Pack 2 includes the Neurunner skin for Amy, along with the Saimir & Julienne weapon.

Once you have these Character Packs, you may be wondering how to equip the new outfits to Jacob or Amy. Fortunately, it’s a simple process if you know where to look. All you need to do is go to the in-game character select screen and change your outfit from there. This will allow you to instantly update your character’s appearance and show off your new threads while dispatching zombies with flair.

It’s worth noting that currently, these are the only two outfits available for change in Dead Island 2. However, as the game continues to evolve and receive updates, more costumes and skins are likely to be added in the future. Players without the Character Packs will have to stick with the default styles for now, but as more options become available, you’ll be able to customize your character’s appearance to your liking by accessing the in-game character select screen.

As a fan of Dead Island 2, I’m personally excited to see what kind of costumes and skins Deep Silver will introduce in the game. Customizing your character’s outfit adds a fun and personalized touch to the gameplay experience, allowing you to stand out in the midst of the zombie apocalypse. Whether you prefer a rugged cowboy look with Jacob’s Rodeo Sunset Costume or a sleek futuristic vibe with Amy’s Neurunner skin, there’s sure to be something that suits your style.

Changing outfits in Dead Island 2 not only enhances your character’s appearance but can also provide gameplay benefits. For instance, the Character Packs not only include new outfits but also come with accompanying weapons. Jacob’s Devil’s Horseshoes and Amy’s Saimir & Julienne weapons not only look cool but also pack a punch against the undead hordes. So, by changing your outfit, you not only get a fresh look but also a new weapon to dispatch zombies with style and efficiency.

In addition to the gameplay advantages, changing outfits can also help you express your personal style and creativity as a player. Dead Island 2 offers a diverse set of characters, each with their own unique style, and changing outfits allows you to further customize your character’s appearance to reflect your own tastes. Whether you prefer a casual and laid-back look or a more edgy and aggressive aesthetic, the ability to change outfits gives you the freedom to create a character that truly represents your personal style.

As mentioned earlier, currently, only Jacob and Amy have alternate outfits available for change. However, it's highly likely that more costumes and skins will be introduced in the future as the game continues to evolve. This means that players will have even more options to customize their characters.

