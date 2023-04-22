How To Get a Sun Stone in Pokemon GO

Are you wondering how to obtain a Sun Stone in Pokemon Go? Evolutionary items such as the Sun Stone are essential for certain Pokemon evolutions, but acquiring them can be quite challenging. Unlike most Pokemon that evolve with just candy, some Pokemon require specific conditions to be met, and the Sun Stone is one such item. In this article, we will explore how to obtain a Sun Stone in Pokemon Go and how to use it to evolve your Pokemon.

To obtain a Sun Stone in Pokemon Go, you will need to spin PokéStops and Gyms. However, this can be a tedious process as the chances of receiving an evolution item from a PokéStop are only about 1%. On average, you may need to spin approximately 100 PokéStops before you are lucky enough to receive a Sun Stone. Furthermore, all evolutionary items share a common spawn pool, which means that even after multiple attempts, you may not receive the specific item you need.

However, there are a few tips that can help you increase your chances of obtaining a Sun Stone in Pokemon Go more quickly. One strategy is to visit densely populated and popular areas in your city, as these locations often have a higher concentration of PokéStops and Gyms. This allows you to take a shorter route and spin PokéStops and Gyms more frequently, increasing your chances of receiving an evolution item such as the Sun Stone.

Another tip is to keep track of event-exclusive Field Research tasks, in-game holidays, and events in Pokemon Go. During these special events, you may have the opportunity to receive a Sun Stone as a reward, making it easier to obtain this rare item. Additionally, participating in game days and collecting your PokeStop Daily Bonus every week can also increase your chances of obtaining an evolution item, including the Sun Stone.

Building a network of friends in Pokemon Go and exchanging gifts daily can also be beneficial in obtaining a Sun Stone. When you exchange gifts with friends, you have a chance to receive valuable rewards, including evolutionary items. By having multiple friends and exchanging gifts with them regularly, you increase your chances of receiving a Sun Stone or other evolutionary items.

Once you have obtained a Sun Stone in Pokemon Go, you may be wondering how to use it.

Currently, there are five Pokemon that can evolve using a Sun Stone:

Cottonee into Whimsicott Gloom into Bellossom Petilil into Lilligant Sunkern into Sunflora Helioptile into Heliolisk

To use a Sun Stone, follow these steps:

Open your Pokemon inventory in Pokemon Go. Select the Pokemon that requires a Sun Stone to evolve. This will be one of the Pokemon listed above. Click on the “Evolve” button. If you have a Sun Stone in your inventory and meet the other evolution requirements, such as having enough candy, your Pokemon will evolve into its next form.

It’s important to note that using a Sun Stone is a one-time process, and the item will be consumed once the evolution is complete. If you wish to evolve another Pokemon that requires a Sun Stone, you will need to obtain another Sun Stone through one of the methods mentioned earlier.

In conclusion, obtaining a Sun Stone in Pokemon Go can be challenging due to the low chances of receiving an evolution item from PokéStops and Gyms. However, by following the tips mentioned above, such as visiting densely populated areas, participating in events, collecting daily bonuses, and exchanging gifts with friends, you can increase your chances of obtaining a Sun Stone and evolving your Pokemon. Remember to keep track of the Pokemon that require a Sun Stone for evolution and use the item wisely to complete your Pokedex

