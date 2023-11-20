In Star Ocean: The Second Story R, mastering the art of crafting can lead players to wield the mighty Aeterna Sword, a weapon that surpasses even the formidable Sword of Marvels. Crafting this ultimate weapon involves a series of steps, from participating in the Armory Contest to honing Claude’s customization skills. Let’s dive into the process and unleash the power of the Aeterna Sword.

Before embarking on the journey to forge the Aeterna Sword, players must guide Claude through the thrilling Armory Contest. This gladiatorial event unfolds in Laucer City and plays a crucial role in the game’s main quest. To pave the way for success, ensure Claude reaches the final stage and faces off against Dias to acquire the Deadly Edge.

After the intense duel, a visit to the legendary blacksmith Gamgee awaits. Located atop the western hill of Laucer City, Gamgee shares a conversation with Claude, revealing Dias’ admiration and request for a personalized weapon. As a token of this request, Gamgee entrusts Claude with the Deadly Edge, setting the stage for the Aeterna Sword’s creation.

Strengthening Customization Skills

To achieve a flawless crafting experience, it’s imperative to enhance Claude’s Customization specialty skills. The key lies in reaching level 10 in three crucial areas: Aesthetic Design, Smithing, and Eye for Detail. Access the Camp menu, choose “Improve,” and navigate to IC/Specialty Skills. Allocate skill points to reach level 10 in each category, ensuring Claude’s prowess in crafting reaches its peak.

While level 10 may seem like more than necessary, it acts as a safety net, increasing the likelihood of crafting the Aeterna Sword without a hitch. With these enhanced skills, Claude is better equipped to undertake the crafting process.

Acquiring Mythril Rewards

Mythril, a prized resource for crafting top-tier weapons, becomes essential in the quest for the Aeterna Sword. A lucrative method to amass Mythril involves completing the Challenge Mission named “Reach Customization Lv. 10.” Upon achieving this milestone, the party receives a bounty of five Meteorites and five Mithrils.

Moreover, players can further boost their Mythril stockpile by leveling up a character’s Blacksmith skill to level 10 and redeeming the associated Challenge Mission for an additional three Mithrils. To embark on the Aeterna Sword crafting journey, ensure Claude has a minimum of two Mithrils in his inventory.

Crafting the Blade of Minos

Armed with the Deadly Edge and the necessary Mithril, players should exercise caution and save their progress before attempting to craft the Blade of Minos. Although Claude’s Customization skills at level 10 minimize the risk, a safety net never hurts.

Navigate to the Camp menu, select IC/Specialty, and then choose Customization. Highlight Claude and designate the Deadly Edge as the primary consumable item. Follow this by selecting Mithril and confirming the implementation of IC. Witness Claude masterfully crafting the Blade of Minos, a vital precursor to the Aeterna Sword.

Forging the Aeterna Sword

The final stretch of the journey involves combining the Blade of Minos with extra Mithril to forge the Aeterna Sword. Return to Customization from the IC/Specialty menu, select Claude, choose the Blade of Minos as the initial item, and then add Mithril to the mix. Confirm the implementation of IC, and behold the creation of the Aeterna Sword.

With this legendary weapon in hand, Claude gains the ability to effortlessly conquer even the fiercest adversaries in Star Ocean: The Second Story R. The Aeterna Sword stands as a testament to the mastery of the game’s intricate crafting system, offering players a powerful tool to shape the destiny of their in-game journey.

The path to the Aeterna Sword is paved with challenges, victories, and strategic crafting. By following these steps, players can unlock the full potential of Claude and wield a weapon that transcends the ordinary, bringing glory to their Star Ocean adventure. May your blades be sharp, and your adventures legendary!