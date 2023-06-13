How To Get and Use Opals in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The realm of Hyrule is once again filled with valuable gemstones that can aid Link in his epic quests. In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, these precious stones serve a new purpose through the Fuse mechanic, enabling Link to harness their elemental powers. Among these gems is the Opal, an embodiment of the power of water. This guide will provide insights on effectively utilizing Opals within Tears of the Kingdom, including their acquisition and various applications.

Opal Locations in Tears of the Kingdom

To obtain Opals in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, explorers should focus on locating Ore Deposits scattered throughout Hyrule. While Opals cannot be found in Rare Ore Deposits, the standard ones are more abundant and can be easily discovered, particularly in the Goron Region and within caves. It is important to note that Ore Deposits do not guarantee Opal drops, but breaking a few should yield at least one or two Opals.

When attempting to shatter Ore Deposits, it is recommended to employ blunt weapons such as hammers or clubs. These weapons enable Link to break the deposits in a single powerful swing, maximizing efficiency.

Defeating Taluses

In addition to mining Ore Deposits, players can acquire Opals by defeating Taluses, excluding the Luminous Stone Talus. To further enhance the gem gathering experience, players can set their Sensor+ to track Taluses, providing an entertaining challenge while increasing the chances of obtaining a significant number of gems. A comprehensive guide on defeating various Talus types is available for those seeking more information. Similar to Ore Deposits, Opal drops are not guaranteed, but with a larger loot pool, players have increased opportunities to obtain them.

Using the Sensor+

To optimize the search for Ore Deposits, players should consider upgrading their Sheikah Sensor to Sensor+. This invaluable enhancement can be acquired by visiting the Hateno Ancient Tech Lab and consulting Robbie regarding the Sensor upgrade. After taking five photos of various items found throughout Hyrule, return to Robbie to complete the upgrade. Once the Ore Deposits have been added to the Compendium, players can set the scanner to activate when Link is in close proximity to an Ore Deposit, significantly aiding in their discovery.

Applications of Opals in Tears of the Kingdom

Fusing Opals with weapons presents the most effective way to utilize them in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. While the Magic Rod resonates most strongly with the elemental power of Opals, any primary weapon will suffice. By fusing an Opal to a weapon, players can grant Link the power of water, allowing him to unleash watery projectiles by simply swinging the weapon.

Furthermore, a substantial quantity of Opals is required to fully upgrade several pieces of Armor in Tears of the Kingdom. These armor pieces include the Cap of the Wind, Armor of the Wind, Trousers of the Wind, Opal Earrings, Zora Helm, Zora Armor, and Zora Greaves. Gathering an abundant supply of Opals becomes essential for players aiming to maximize their armor potential.

Opals also prove invaluable when facing fire-based enemies. By shooting water at these foes, Link can effectively neutralize their fire attacks, granting him an advantage in close-quarters combat. This tactic is particularly potent against Fire Pebblits, as it allows Link to grab and hurl them without the fear of being burned. Additionally, Fire Chu-Chus and their jellies can be transformed into regular Chu-Chus when doused with water from Opals.

In the treacherous environments such as the Fire Temple, players can rely on the power of Opals to create paths amidst lava without the need for Splash Fruit. By equipping a weapon fused with an Opal, players can traverse lava safely and conveniently, simplifying the process of forging a clear path.

Lastly, Opals retain their significance as a valuable commodity. Like in Breath of the Wild, Opals can be sold for a substantial sum of 30 Rupees each, making them an excellent source of early-game currency. While merchants like Ramella in Goron City may occasionally offer higher profits for Opals when sold in groups of ten, their requests vary, and they may seek alternative gems instead.

In conclusion, Opals in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom serve as versatile tools with multiple applications. By mining Ore Deposits, defeating Taluses, and utilizing the Sensor+ upgrade, players can acquire an abundance of Opals. Whether fused with weapons to unleash watery projectiles, used for armor upgrades, neutralizing fire-based enemies, creating paths in hazardous environments, or as a means of acquiring Rupees, Opals prove to be indispensable assets on Link’s heroic journey through Hyrule’s vast landscapes.

Comments

comments