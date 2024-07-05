Exploring the vast battlefields in The First Descendant can be both thrilling and rewarding. Among the many intriguing elements you’ll encounter are Void Fusion Reactors, which trigger combat events that offer valuable rewards. However, starting these reactors requires a specific resource called Void Shards. This guide will walk you through the steps to acquire and use these shards effectively, ensuring you get the most out of your gameplay.

Understanding Void Shards

Void Shards are essential for activating Void Fusion Reactors in The First Descendant. These shards are not readily available and require some effort to obtain. They are used to initiate public events that can yield significant rewards, making them a valuable resource for any player looking to enhance their experience.

How To Get Void Shards

Locate Void Fragments

To collect Void Shards, you need to find and destroy Void Fragments. These pillar-like structures are scattered across various maps, such as Kingston. The process of destroying Void Fragments is tied to the elemental abilities of your characters, known as Descendants.

Check Elemental Requirements

Each Void Fragment has a specific elemental weakness. You can determine this by opening your map and hovering over the Void Fragment icon. The tooltip will display the required element just above the Main Rewards section. For instance, a Void Fragment in Kingston may be weak to Non-Attribute elements, meaning characters like Ajax can destroy it.

Destroying Void Fragments

Approach the Void Fragment and use an offensive skill that matches its elemental weakness. This action will initiate a public event where waves of enemies spawn. You’ll need to defeat a set number of these enemies to deactivate the invulnerability shield around the Void Fragment. Once the shield is down, attack the fragment again with the appropriate skills until it’s destroyed. This process will reward you with Void Shards.

Team Up with Other Players

One of the benefits of these public events is the ability to join forces with other players. This can be particularly advantageous if you’re using a character like Bunny, who specializes in Electric ability damage. Collaborating with other players can make the event easier and faster to complete.

How To Use Void Shards

Identify the Right Void Shards

Void Fusion Reactors require specific types of Void Shards to activate. To find out which shards you need, open your map and hover over a Void Fusion Reactor. The tooltip will indicate the required type of Void Shard.

Collect the Necessary Shards

Once you know which Void Shards you need, start searching for and destroying Void Fragments that drop those particular shards. Ensure you gather enough to meet the reactor’s requirements.

Activate the Void Fusion Reactor

With the required Void Shards in hand, head to the Void Fusion Reactor. Interact with it to start the event, which will consume your collected shards. Activating the reactor will trigger a combat event, offering another opportunity to earn valuable rewards.

Tips for Efficient Farming

Use the Right Characters

Since the elemental abilities of your characters are crucial for destroying Void Fragments, it’s essential to have a variety of Descendants at your disposal. Make sure to switch to a character with the appropriate element when targeting specific Void Fragments.

Explore Different Maps

Void Fragments are scattered across various maps, so don’t limit yourself to just one area. Exploring different maps like Kingston can increase your chances of finding the fragments you need. Pay attention to the map icons and tooltips to identify the locations of Void Fragments and their elemental requirements.

Team Play

Joining other players in public events can significantly enhance your farming efficiency. Coordinating with others can make defeating waves of enemies quicker and easier, allowing you to destroy Void Fragments and collect shards more efficiently. Team play also adds a layer of enjoyment and cooperation to the game, enriching your overall experience.

Manage Your Resources

Keep track of the Void Shards you collect and ensure you have enough to activate the reactors you aim to trigger. Managing your inventory and prioritizing the shards needed for specific reactors can help streamline your efforts and maximize your rewards.

Void Shards are a key resource in The First Descendant, enabling players to activate Void Fusion Reactors and partake in rewarding combat events. By understanding how to locate and destroy Void Fragments, checking elemental requirements, and utilizing your characters’ abilities, you can efficiently farm these shards. Remember to explore different maps and team up with other players to enhance your farming process. With these strategies, you’ll be well-equipped to gather Void Shards and enjoy the exciting events they unlock.