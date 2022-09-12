This is a guide on how to get Arceus in Pokemon Legends Arceus. Arceus is the creator of the Pokémon world according to the legends. He is a god-like Pokémon that can be obtained in Legends Arceus. In order to get Arceus, players need to collect all 18 of the plates that are scattered across the map. Players need to find one plate for each type of terrain and then return them to Professor Willow in order for him to decipher them.

Arceus is a mythical pokemon that is said to be the creator of the universe. In the Pokemon Legends series, Arceus is an event-exclusive pokemon that can only be obtained by attending a specific event. In order to get Arceus in Pokemon Legends, you will need to attend an event and get it as one of your prizes. You can also purchase it from the game’s online store for $34.99 (USD).

Some of the requirements to get are:-

Obtain the Azure Flute from the game’s story mode. The Azure Flute can be obtained by completing Quest 26, which is the confrontation with Giratina and Volo.

Capturing all 237 of Hisui’s main Pokémon. They must be captured, registering doesn’t count. All the pokemon except Phione, Manaphy, Darkrai, or Shaymin.

Arceus is extremely exclusive and you require to complete the final main mission called The Deified Pokemon

Starting from the very start, when you first start playing pokemon legends Arceus, you will be given a choice of three pokemon to start with. These are Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle. Bulbasaur is the easiest to get as it is the first encounter in the game. Charmander and Squirtle are harder to get as they are not encountered until later in the game. In Pokemon Legends Arceus, you will need to complete the game. Once you have done that, you will be able to battle and capture Arceus.

This is a walkthrough of how to get Arceus in Pokemon Legends after beating the game.

1. You need to have beaten the game and have access to the Hall of Fame.

2. You need to have at least one of the three legendary birds, Articuno, Zapdos, or Moltres.

3. You need to go back into the Hall of Fame and find a man there who will give you an egg containing Arceus if you show him one of the three legendary birds.

4. The egg will hatch after a while and you will be able to see Arceus on your party screen!