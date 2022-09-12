Tata Proposes to Buy a Stake in Bisleri International

According to recent reports, Tata group has proposed to buy a stake in Bisleri International. Go through the entire article to learn more about this news piece.

Statements made by the executives

“The Tata group has made the offer to Bisleri for a stake acquisition which it wants to scale up eventually,” one of the executives said.”This would give the Tatas a massive foothold in packaged drinking water across the entry-level, mid-segment, and premium packaged water categories, and a ready go-to-market network across retail stores, chemist channels, institutional channels, including hotels, restaurants and airports, besides bulk-water delivery, since Bisleri mineral water leads across each of these channels,” the executive told ET. Indian bottled water has been valued at approximately 19,315 crore rupees as per the reports by Techsci research. “Bottled water is gaining popularity among consumers because it is thought to be more hygienic than loose normal water in the market, which is not good for health and is unsafe to drink,” the report said. If we go into the specifics, then Bisleri is the most popular water-selling brand. It has 150 manufacturing plants and it owns 32 percent of the organized market.

About Bisleri

Bisleri is one of the most popular and trusted water-selling companies in the world. People love and trust the quality of water that they sell. Many people get their water at home instead of having filtered water. People don’t even use the word water to buy it. They use the word bisleri, such is the popularity and influence of this brand that it has managed to become a household name. The main focus of this company is to provide people with the best quality of mineral water by making it go through a 10-step procedure before it reaches the people. Hygiene and safety of the people are their number one priority which is why their water is loved by people all across the world.

About Tata group

It is one of the most successful and popular firms in India. It was started in the year 1868 by Jamshedji Tata. In this long time that they have been in the business field, they have made it big in the market. Most people know all about this company. Not only does it give its best in business, it also has trust funds that help in uplifting society as a whole. These trust funds are used to promote education, health and livelihood among those who need it the most.