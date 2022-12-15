How to get belly drum on azumarill violet

With regards to doing combating in significant level Tera strikes in Pokémon Red and Violet, you’ll need to ensure you go into the fight with a really strong Pokémon on your side. Insofar as you’re thinking about type benefits and evening out, pretty much any Pokémon can be a decent decision while going into a Tera strike fight — however as of late, players have been leaning toward Azumarill.

The last development of Azurill, this Water and Pixie type has proved to be useful in seven-star strikes, particularly during the unique occasion Charizard attacks occurring in Red and Violet. Azumarill with the move Tummy Drum is by all accounts the brilliant mix in these assaults — yet how would you get the transition to educate Azurill?

The most effective method to show Azumarill Paunch Drum in ‘Pokémon Red’ and ‘Violet.’

Sadly, Azumarill won’t learn Tummy Drum all alone, regardless of how far you level it up. Tummy Drum likewise isn’t a move that accompanies a TM, meaning you will not have the option to utilize traditional strategies to instruct it to the Azumarill in your group.

To show your Azumarill Paunch Drum, first you’ll need to find another Pokémon that has Stomach Drum in its moveset. Certain Pokémon, as Hariyama, can learn Stomach Drum, so you’ll need to have one in your group.

Whenever you’ve found a Pokémon with Tummy Drum, you’ll then need to go to the Delibird Presents in Cascarrafa and buy the Mirror Spice. In fight, this thing permits the holder to reflect a detail change of its rival — yet in the event that your Pokémon is holding a Mirror Spice and has an unfilled move opening, it can gain a move from one more Pokémon during a cookout.

Give the Mirror Spice to your Azumarill and begin an excursion; it’s ideal if by some stroke of good luck Azumarill and the Pokémon with Stomach Drum are in the party right now.

Ensure your Azumarill has a vacant move opening before the excursion begins. Insofar as it does, then, at that point, you ought to just need to trust that your Azumarill will gain Paunch Drum from the other Pokémon. This doesn’t consume the Mirror Spice, meaning you can in any case involve it as a held thing in fight later on, or give it to one more Pokémon to show them an alternate move.

Pokémon Red and Violet are presently accessible solely for the Nintendo Switch.