Do you want to have an Easter Special gaming session with your friends this season? Then this guide is just right for you. Here, we will discuss how one can get Vida Blue in MLB The Show 25. We will also see what exactly this game is about and how you can proceed ahead in it. We shall also see all the necessary things to learn about it! Therefore, let us begin.

About MLB The Show 25

MLB The Show 25 is the latest installment in the long-running baseball simulation series developed by San Diego Studio, released on March 18, 2025, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, to suit the requirements of players of all kinds. This year’s game introduces several major enhancements, including a reimagined Road to the Show experience with “The Amateur Years” and a new Diamond Quest roguelike mode in Diamond Dynasty. The fan-favorite Storylines Mode returns with more content on the Negro Leagues, featuring legends like “Cool Papa” Bell. The game has seen a shift from the old Sets & Seasons model in favor of yearlong progression, giving players more freedom to build and use their favorite cards all season long. Cover athletes for this year’s edition include Paul Skenes, Elly De La Cruz, and Gunnar Henderson, which can get any fan excited about the game.

Who is Vida Blue in MLB The Show 25?

If you are logging in to play MLB The Show 25, then you are definitely in for a surprise. In MLB The Show 25, Vida Blue is featured as a left-handed starting pitcher with two distinct versions: a 64-rated Veteran card and an 86-rated All-Star card. Both versions are accessible through the Common Courtesy program, a unique event that initially presents players with low-rated cards as part of an April Fools’ Day theme. Completing specific missions within this program allows players to unlock these cards, with the All-Star version offering enhanced attributes that will blow your minds. Importantly we can see that Vida Blue’s All-Star card is instrumental and fun in the Egg Hunt program’s “Trivia Night” mission. This mission can be completed in various game modes, as per the players’ choice. Vida Blue’s inclusion in the game pays homage to his real-life achievements, notably being the last switch-hitter to win the American League MVP award, thus making it much more special in the game.

How can I get Blue Vida in MLB The Show 25?

If you want Blue Vida in MLB The Show 25, then you will be required to follow these steps –

Participate in the ‘Common Courtesy’ program.

Once you are in, you will get the chance to win the ‘Blue Vida’s’ card, along with many other cards, some of them being rare.

Once you unlock Blue Vida, you can take his help to complete the ‘Trivia Night’ mission in the ‘Egg Hunt Program’.

Concentrate on finishing the Common Courtesy program’s repeated missions, such as gaining 500 PXP with Vida Blue, to speed up the process. Using this method enables you to unlock the cards required for the Egg Hunt quests and advance through the program quickly.

And that is just how you can get Blue Vida in the game and keep excelling.