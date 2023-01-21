How to Get Bug Net in Persona 4 Golden

Persona 4 Golden is a popular RPG game that features a variety of interesting characters and quests. One of the quests that players can undertake is the Bug Net quest, which is initiated by heading over to the boy at the shrine. In this quest, players will need to complete certain tasks in order to obtain the Bug Net, which is a valuable item that can be used to capture insects and other bugs.

How to start the quest for the Bug Net:

To begin the Bug Net quest, players will need to head over to the boy at the shrine, which is located in the city of Inaba, in the northern part of the shopping district. The boy can be found near the entrance to the shrine, and he will be standing beside a small pillar. When you approach him, he will explain that he is looking for a Bug Net. You should visit the boy in early June. On June 5 the boy will start to mention his bug net

After talking to the boy the secret quest will begin, now the players will need to have their courage stat leveled up as they will need to return to the shrine at night time for the next part of the quest, if the courage stat is too low the player will just scare away and not even approach the shrine at night, after the courage stat is high enough the players need to return at night and talk to the lady in white clothes near the shrine, she will ask about a red goldfish at first but then she will inform you about the net on the roof, when prompted interact with the button and claim the net.

Now revisit the boy at the shrine in the daytime and attempt to return the net to him, instead of accepting, he will begin to teach the player how to catch bugs and now this is available as a mini game and the bug net is yours to keep!

How to use the Bug Net:

This net can now be used to catch bugs in the wild, bugs are usually used as bait when fishing, the bugs always catch fish rarer than them, this is perhaps the only good use for the bug net, the caught fish can then be sold at the Shikoru pub for gemstones

In conclusion, the Bug Net quest in Persona 4 Golden is a fun and interesting quest that players can undertake to obtain a valuable item. By heading over to the boy at the shrine and gathering the required items, players can make the Bug Net and use it to capture insects and other bugs. Additionally, Overall, the Bug Net quest is a great way for players to explore the game and obtain a valuable item that can add a layer of depth to the already immersive world.