Users get emails with warnings when PayPal acknowledges a data breach

Some of PayPal’s clients have received notifications that their accounts have been hacked and some sensitive data has been exposed. Several PayPal accounts were compromised on December 20, 2022, according to the company’s report. Further analysis revealed that the accounts were accessed between December 6 and December 8, 2022, by whoever was responsible for the hack.

The warning states, “During this period, unauthorized third parties were able to see, and possibly obtain, some personal information for certain PayPal users.” Names, addresses, Social Security numbers, unique tax identification numbers, and dates of birth are among the data that pertain to users.

PayPal only provided the vague explanation that there is “no proof” the attackers obtained the login information from the company’s servers to access these accounts.

This technique depends on users using the same passwords for several services, so all are vulnerable if one is compromised. According to the same study, 34,942 accounts were hacked, and it is also possible that transaction histories, associated credit or debit card information, and PayPal invoice data were obtained.

It is still determined what the hackers will do with the information they stole during the attack. PayPal does not currently have proof that the information was exploited. Still, it is fair to presume that it will be utilized in phishing, identity theft, or other social engineering attempts.

PayPal changed the affected users’ passwords and “increased security restrictions” that make it necessary for users to create new accounts upon logging in again to safeguard their users. Additionally, consumers get a year of complimentary identity monitoring services from Equifax.

If you get a call saying your Social Security number is wrong, that you’ve been the victim of identity theft, or that you’ve been the victim of another type of fraud, don’t panic. According to the Social Security Administration, it is unusual for one of its representatives to threaten a caller with legal action or an arrest.

Social Security Administration highlighted the actions of hackers

In a blog post, the Social Security Administration highlighted that some scammers approach victims and threaten legal action, arrest, or promise to increase benefits, protect assets, or resolve identity theft. Be wary of any calls that demand’ payment for a charge or a debt or who pretend to be from the government and say there are issues with your Social Security number or account.

If you get a call, end the call and fill out this form to report the number to the Office of the Inspector General.