How to get Clear Amulet in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

The Clear Amulet is a held item introduced in the newest addition to the Pokemon game series, Scarlet & Violet. The game introduced many other new pokemon and items, but none are able to impact the competitive scene as much as the Clear Amulet does, Players argue that the Clear Amulet is a complete game changer in the Competitive PvP matches in Scarlet & Violet.

First, it’s important to understand what the clear amulet does in the game. The clear amulet is a special item that allows the pokemon holding it to take no incoming debuffs to its stats from the opponent pokemon’s moves and abilities, rendering abilities like “Intimidate” and “Snare” useless. This new item has shaken up The competitive scene unlike any other item ever has. Here is how to obtain it in the game.

Win battles against 9 NPC Trainers in West Province (Area One)

By using this method the players can get the Clear Amulet for free, However this one does require some serious elbow grease to obtain, Players need to defeat 9 Trainers in the West province and then visit the nearby Gym Rep to collect their reward, Which is a Clear Amulet, Although this is only a one-time deal, this method cannot be repeated multiple times in order to get multiple Amulets, After the initial Clear Amulet. This method is useless for acquiring more Amulets.

Purchase the Clear Amulet from the Delibird’s Presents Shop in Mesagoza

Players will need to go down to the Delibird’s presents Shop in Mesagoza in order to purchase the Clear Amulet, Inside the shop’s Battle Items section the Clear Amulet can be found available for purchase, The Clear Amulet costs 30,000 Pokedollars. Keeping the hefty price tag in mind, The Clear Amulet seems to be well worth its price as The advantages of having the Clear Amulet far outweigh those of any other items in the game.

The clear amulet is an extremely useful item to have in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, so it’s definitely worth the effort to obtain it. Whether you find it in the game by defeating NPCs or purchase it from a shop, Getting the clear amulet will greatly enhance your gameplay experience. So, there you have it – a guide on how to get the clear amulet in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. With a little bit of luck and persistence or a large sum of money, you’ll be able to obtain this rare and useful item and take your gameplay to the next level. Happy hunting!