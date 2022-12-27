Google issues a “Code Red” to create a ChatGPT competitor

The Success of chatGPT, or chat generative pre trained transformer, was only possible thanks to Google’s contributions to OpenAl’s research, the only other tech business to have made any contributions to the search market. The code red is set, according to the New York times, in order to create a competition for chatGPT. A significant threat is emerging from chatGPT.

A good deal of knowledge on any subject is available through ChatGPT, and many new doors are opened for advanced investigation. You can write a poem using chatGPT, for example, among its many other capabilities. ChatGPT is therefore a stronger search engine overall and currently rules Google.

The Google CEO has requested to offer some new upgrades to AI products that produce art design owing to the threat of chat GPT. They also intend to hold a conference in May.

We are still unsure of the changes and strategy to challenge chatGPT. The Mountain View-based Company has two options: either they will build an AI chatbot or enhance the search engine. However, Google officials asserted that they must act immediately because the industry won’t wait for them to do so.

Recently, chatGPT provided several misleading responses to questions, and chatGPT IS somewhat limited in its coverage of global events. Therefore, if Google advances AI technology, ChatGPT will be defeated. Google intends to release a chatbot computing service and limit the number of customers who can use its prototypes to 500,000. Because users won’t utilise Google search pages if outdated search technology are used, the corporation will generate less cash from advertisements.