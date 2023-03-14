How To Get Combat Caches in Fortnite

Fortnite has always been a popular game with frequent updates and changes, and Chapter 4 of Season 2 is no exception. With this new season comes a new mid-game drop called the Combat Cache, which can be found by players during gameplay. In this guide, we will discuss everything you need to know about combat caches and how to obtain them in Fortnite.

When playing Fortnite in this new season, players will notice a Combat Cache marker appearing on their map. These markers can appear anywhere from hundreds of meters away to just a short distance from the player. The new feature of combat caches is one of the many changes that have been made to the game with the new season.

What a combat cache is:

So, what exactly is a combat cache? In previous seasons, supply drops were available in the game, but they have now been replaced by combat caches. While they are similar in some ways, there are a few differences that set them apart. Combat caches drop one at a time, and more can appear as the game progresses.

How to retrieve a combat cache:

Combat caches will start appearing on the map about halfway into a Fortnite match. Every player will be able to locate the marker, but it is up to the player to decide whether the cache is worth chasing down. The contents of the combat cache can include game-changing loot such as slurp juice, which can only be obtained through this mid-game drop.

It is important to note that the value of the combat cache decreases over time if no one retrieves its contents. As soon as the cache is dropped onto the map, it will hold legendary-rarity loot inside and emit a yellow glow. However, if it is left untouched for too long, the loot inside will decrease to epic rarity and the light will turn purple. Therefore, it is crucial to retrieve the cache as soon as possible before its value decreases.

When deciding to retrieve a combat cache, players should consider the amount of effort required to obtain it and whether it is worth the time and effort. If the player believes that the cache is within reach and the rewards are worth it, they must follow the marker until they reach the combat cache.

Once the player has reached the combat cache, they must press and hold the Retrieve Data button. A timer will start a countdown next to the cache, and gamers must protect the location until the timer runs out. After about a minute or so, the combat cache will spill out its contents, which can include valuable and game-changing loot.

In conclusion, the addition of combat caches to Fortnite adds a new dimension to the game, and it is up to the player to decide whether it is worth chasing them down. These mid-game drops can contain game-changing loot that can only be obtained through this feature. It is crucial to retrieve the cache as soon as possible before its value decreases over time. Players must protect the location while waiting for the timer to run out, and after that, they can enjoy the rewards that the combat cache has to offer.