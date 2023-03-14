How To Get Necrotic Grips Gauntlets in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 is a popular game that provides players with a variety of gameplay experiences. One of the highlights of the game is the exotic items, which add spice to the gameplay. Exotics are highly valued because they offer unique perks that make the gameplay more enjoyable. Necrotic Grip is one of the most powerful exotics in the game. It is an exotic gauntlet that can only be used by Warlocks. Here’s how to get Necrotic Grip in Destiny 2.

In the past, players could buy Exotic Armor from Xur or acquire them as random drops in any activity. This was too reliant on RNG, so Bungie made some significant changes to how new Exotic Armor could be acquired. All new Exotic armor from Season 12 onward drops from Legend/Master Lost Sectors exclusively. However, the tricky part about these new Exotics is that they can only drop if completing those activities solo. As if that isn’t difficult enough, the drop rate on these exotics is really low.

One important thing to know is that the type of exotic armor that is available changes daily. In order to see the current daily Legend or Master Lost Sector, players must have a high enough power level to see it and also have completed that Lost Sector on normal difficulty. Otherwise, the Lost Sector will not show up on the Director. Therefore, players must keep track of the available exotics and farm Legend/Master Lost Sectors on days when gauntlet armor drops if they want to get Necrotic Grip.

Necrotic Grip has a very powerful exotic perk that can potentially clear out an entire room of enemies. When players have Necrotic Grip equipped and melee a target, a poison debuff will apply to the target that does increasingly more damage over time. The best part of this perk is that when a target dies from the poison debuff, the poison will spread to other nearby targets. If those targets die from the poison effect, the debuff will keep spreading to other nearby targets until there are no other targets to spread to.

Necrotic Grip has synergy with all Weapons of Sorrow. The Weapons of Sorrow are thorn, osteo striga, and touch of malice. With Thorn, the poison effect will spread to other targets if Necrotic Grip is equipped. With Osteo Striga and the Catalyst, poison kills caused by Necrotic Grip will overflow the magazine for Osteo Striga. For Touch of Malice, getting kills or using the Blight will cause the poison to spread.

In addition to that, if players have a glaive equipped along with Necrotic Grip, the melee from the glaive will apply the poison debuff as well. As a result, combining Necrotic Grip with any of the weapons listed above can easily wipe out entire groups of enemies within seconds. This is especially useful in the Lightfall legendary campaign.

In conclusion, Necrotic Grip is a powerful exotic gauntlet that can only be used by Warlocks in Destiny 2. It has a very powerful exotic perk that can potentially clear out an entire room of enemies. However, it can only be acquired by completing Legend/Master Lost Sectors exclusively. Moreover, the type of exotic armor that is available changes daily. Therefore, players must keep track of the available exotics and farm Legend/Master Lost Sectors on days when gauntlet armor drops if they want to get Necrotic Grip.