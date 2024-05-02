Disney Dreamlight Valley enthusiasts have long awaited the arrival of Daisy Duck, and finally, she has graced the valley with her presence. Alongside her comes the Touch of Magic Boutique, adding an extra layer of excitement to the game. Here’s a detailed guide on how to unlock Daisy Duck and acquire the Boutique in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Unlocking Daisy Duck:

Initiate a Conversation with Mickey: Your journey to unlock Daisy Duck begins with a conversation with Mickey. He will inform you about a sparkly letter received for Daisy and her departure to investigate the Forgetting. Mickey emphasizes the importance of ensuring Daisy’s house is ready for her return, making it necessary to place her house in your Valley. Placement of Daisy’s House: Access your Furniture Tab and select Daisy’s house to place it in your desired location. Upon completion, proceed to the blue sign, pay 20,000 gold, and witness Daisy’s house being built, signaling her return to the Valley.

Acquiring the Boutique:

Visit Daisy’s House: Following Daisy’s arrival, enter her house where she will introduce you to the Boutique. She explains that it has been shrunk by the Fairy Godmother for storage convenience, eliminating the need for unlocking. Your task is to restore it to its original size. Crafting a Wonderland Amplification Elixir: Prepare the Wonderland Amplification Elixir by gathering the following ingredients:

3 Dream Shards

5 Carrots

3 Topaz

3 White Daisies

Dream Shards can be obtained by removing Night Thorns, while Carrots can be either purchased or grown in the Peaceful Meadow within 15 minutes. Topaz can be found in the Plaza at mining spots, and White Daisies can be picked in the Peaceful Meadow. Once collected, combine these ingredients at a crafting table to create the Wonderland Amplification Elixir. Utilize it by adding it to your watering can from your inventory.

Water the Mini Boutique: Enter Daisy’s house and use your watering can on the Boutique. Follow the instructions to pick it up and take it outside. Access your Furniture tab to place the Boutique in your preferred location within the Valley. Upon entering the Boutique, it will be unlocked for use. Complete the Boutique Challenge: Daisy will task you with adding a creation to the mannequin and completing the Boutique challenge to unlock the store. Follow these steps:

Speak to Daisy, who will provide specific design criteria.

Dress accordingly by selecting appropriate items from your wardrobe.

Interact with the mannequin and place suitable seating on the platform.

Engage with Daisy and confirm completion of the challenge.

If you encounter difficulties, review your wardrobe to ensure all required categories are covered. Adjustments may be necessary to meet the challenge criteria.

Unlocking Daisy Duck and obtaining the Touch of Magic Boutique in Disney Dreamlight Valley adds a new dimension of excitement to the gameplay. By following these steps meticulously, players can seamlessly integrate Daisy into their Valley and enjoy the offerings of the Boutique. Embark on this thrilling adventure to enhance your Disney Dreamlight Valley experience!