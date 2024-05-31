Hades, the popular rogue-like dungeon crawler, is filled with a variety of unique artifacts that can be either temporary boosts or permanent upgrades. Among these artifacts is the elusive Diamond, a valuable item that can leave new players scratching their heads, wondering how to obtain it and what exactly it’s used for. In this guide, we will break down everything you need to know about Diamonds in Hades, including the best ways to acquire them and how to make the most out of your hard-earned stash.

Acquiring Diamonds in Hades

Getting your hands on Diamonds in Hades is not a straightforward task. It involves a fair bit of grinding and strategy. Here are the most effective methods for collecting Diamonds in the game:

Defeating the Bone Hydra Boss

One of the most reliable ways to obtain Diamonds is by defeating the Bone Hydra Boss. Each time you defeat this boss for the first time with a new weapon, you’ll earn a Diamond. Since there are six weapons available, you can net a total of six Diamonds by using each weapon once. Additionally, if you manage to defeat the Hydra with each weapon while at Heat level 20, you’ll be rewarded with even more Diamonds, making this a lucrative, though challenging, method.

Completing Prophecies

Another way to earn Diamonds is through the completion of various prophecies listed in the Fated List of Minor Prophecies. These prophecies serve as mini-quests or achievements within the game. Completing them can yield valuable rewards, including Diamonds. Keep an eye on this list and strive to fulfill as many prophecies as possible to boost your Diamond count.

Trading with the Wretched Broker

The Wretched Broker offers occasional trades where you can exchange other resources for Diamonds. This method requires you to regularly check the broker’s offers, as they change periodically. It can be a useful way to convert surplus materials into the much-needed Diamonds, especially if you’re struggling to find them through other means.

Purchasing from Charon’s Shop

Charon’s Shop sometimes sells Diamonds for 1000 Obol. If you have Charon’s Loyalty Card, you can purchase them at a discounted price of 800 Obol. This is a pricey method, but if you’re flush with Obol and see a Diamond for sale, it might be worth the investment.

Fishing

Believe it or not, you can also acquire Diamonds by fishing. Catching a trout in the Greece region or in the final boss area and trading it with the Head Chef will reward you with a Diamond. While this method relies heavily on luck and timing, it’s a quirky and potentially rewarding way to add to your Diamond collection.

Poseidon’s Boon

Poseidon’s boon, Sunken Treasure, has a very low chance of dropping a Diamond. While this is not a reliable method, it’s worth keeping in mind as a potential bonus when you’re running with Poseidon’s blessings.

Uses of Diamonds in Hades

While Diamonds might not be as versatile as some other resources, they are essential for purchasing certain high-value items in the game. Two main NPCs are interested in Diamonds: the House Contractor and the Resource Director. In total, you will need 157 Diamonds to purchase everything they offer.

House Contractor

The House Contractor offers a variety of upgrades and decorations that can be purchased using Diamonds:

Work Orders : To enhance your underworld renovations, you’ll need 52 Diamonds.

Decorations : Adding flair to your abode requires 28 Diamonds for various decorations.

Music : Unlocking music for the Music Stand will cost you 67 Diamonds.

Resource Director

The Resource Director offers ranks that can be purchased with Diamonds:

Ranks : You’ll need 10 Diamonds to purchase different ranks.

While it’s technically possible to trade Diamonds for other resources via the Wretched Broker, this is generally not recommended. Diamonds are scarce and have significant value, making it wise to save them for the important purchases outlined above.

In Hades, Diamonds are a precious resource that requires strategic planning and persistent effort to acquire. Whether you’re battling formidable bosses, fulfilling prophecies, trading with the Wretched Broker, shopping at Charon’s, fishing, or relying on the blessings of the gods, each method offers a unique path to growing your Diamond collection. By understanding the best ways to obtain and utilize Diamonds, you can make significant progress in your journey through the underworld and beyond.