Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice continues to captivate gamers worldwide, with new players starting Wolf’s journey regularly. To ensure our guides remain relevant, we’ve updated our strategy for defeating the notorious Headless mini-boss with the latest tips and an original video walkthrough.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is renowned for its challenging boss fights, such as the intense battle with Lady Butterfly. However, beyond these bosses, the game also features numerous mini-bosses that pose significant threats. Among these, the supernatural creatures like the Chained Ogre and the Headless are particularly daunting. This guide will help you navigate the treacherous encounters with Headless and emerge victorious.

Locating Headless in Sekiro

Before worrying about the fight, you need to locate Headless. The first encounter is near the Ashina Outskirts – Underbridge Valley Sculptor’s Idol. Follow the path left, leading to a small house on a cliff edge. Use your prosthetic to grapple onto nearby trees. From there, jump to a distant platform, grab the ledge, and shimmy along until you reach solid ground. Enter the cave where Headless lurks in the dark. Note its location, then continue progressing through the game as normal.

Headless appears in several locations, not just here. Here’s where else you can find them:

Ashina Castle Reservoir : Underwater, requiring the Mibu Breathing technique to dive.

Sunken Valley : In the Memorial Tomb area, dive into a small pool leading to a secret chamber.

Fountainhead Lake : Two Headless in the same lake as the Giant Carp, at the deepest point.

Hidden Forest : Near a fire on a high ledge, at the base of large trees.

Preparing for the Fight

To beat Headless, you’ll need specific items: Divine Confetti and either the Mottled Purple Gourd or Pacifying Agent. These items are essential because, without them, you can’t deal damage and will succumb to the Terror status effect.

Essential Items

Divine Confetti : Enhances your attacks to harm Headless.

Mottled Purple Gourd or Pacifying Agent : Prevents Terror from filling your bar and killing you.

Acquiring the Items

Divine Confetti : Can be farmed at Ashina Castle: Upper Tower – Antechamber. Samurai in blue robes sometimes drop it.

Pacifying Agent : Found in Ashina Castle’s dungeon from zombie-like enemies that revive. These items are rare, so persistence is key.

Mottled Purple Gourd : Buy from the Exiled Memorial Mob at Mibu Village entrance for 1800 Sen. It replenishes at Sculptor’s Idols, making it a reliable choice over the Pacifying Agent.

Recommended Prosthetic

Phoenix’s Lilac Umbrella : The best tool for this fight, as it blocks Terror effects and can be used both defensively and offensively.

The Battle with Headless

When equipped with Divine Confetti and Pacifying Agent, you’re ready to face Headless. Here’s a step-by-step strategy:

Preparation : Before jumping into the pit, use Divine Confetti and Pacifying Agent. Divine Confetti enables you to damage Headless, while Pacifying Agent keeps the Terror bar in check. Stay Close : Being aggressive and staying close minimizes the chance of Headless releasing its slowing mist. The mist isn’t deadly but complicates the fight. First Health Bar : After depleting the first health bar, take advantage of the brief pause to reapply Divine Confetti and Pacifying Agent if necessary. Quick Menu Access : Keep these items in your quick menu for easy access during the fight.

With these strategies, defeating Headless becomes manageable, though it remains a formidable challenge. The key is preparation and understanding Headless’s patterns.

Additional Tips

Timing and Patience : Learning Headless’s attack patterns is crucial. Time your attacks and dodges carefully.

Resource Management : Ensure you have a healthy stock of Divine Confetti and Pacifying Agent before the fight.

Utilize the Environment : Use the surroundings to your advantage, especially to avoid mist attacks.

By following these tips, you can overcome the Headless mini-boss in Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. The battle is tough, but with the right preparation and strategy, victory is within reach.