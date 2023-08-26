How To Get Diancie in Pokemon GO

The enchanting world of Pokemon GO has now introduced the captivating Jewel Pokemon, Diancie, along with its Mega Evolution. This exciting addition has sent waves of anticipation throughout the player community. For those eagerly looking to add Diancie to their collection, there’s a simple path to follow. This article breaks down the steps to acquire Diancie and its Mega Evolution in Pokemon GO, ensuring that every player, including those participating in the Pokemon GO Fest 2023 events, can catch ’em all!

Getting Diancie in Pokemon GO

For the chance to capture Diancie in Pokemon GO, the first step is obtaining a ticket for the 2023 Pokemon GO Fest: Global event. Once this ticket is secured, players are ready to embark on the journey. The next important milestone is completing step 4 of the GO Fest 2023: Fascinating Facets Special Research. This accomplishment leads to a coveted encounter with Diancie. While this process may seem exclusive to ticket holders, rest assured that Diancie will eventually be accessible to all players in the future, similar to past ‘Mon like Shaymin.

Diancie and Mega Diancie are legendary creatures of the Rock and Fairy types, enriching the Pokemon GO experience. Diancie boasts a commendable maximum CP of 3091, while its evolved counterpart, Mega Diancie, reaches an impressive 4913 CP. These Pokemon, along with their Shiny variants, come equipped with versatile move sets that prove remarkably effective in both PvP and PvE scenarios. This raises the question of how to acquire Mega Diancie and whether its Shiny version is within reach.

Mega Diancie

Securing Mega Diancie requires a strategic approach. The initial step involves obtaining Diancie itself, which is featured prominently in the Pokemon GO Fest 2023. Those who possess event tickets gain access to exclusive Special Research on the first day of the Global event. Saturday, August 26, holds the key to encountering Diancie through this Special Research.

Mega Diancie’s true potential shines through its moveset, particularly the combination of Rock Throw and Moonblast, delivering an impressive 24.08 DPS. To initiate Mega Evolution, players must amass 300 units of Pokemon GO Mega Energy. This energy can be procured through Special Research story rewards accessible via tickets and by triumphing in Carbink raids. Engaging in 2-Star Carbink raids and emerging victorious is the key. It’s important to note that swifter raid boss defeats yield more Mega Energy, so efficiency is rewarded.

Understanding Carbink Raids

The 2-Star Raid featuring Carbink, a Rock and Fairy-type Pokemon, presents a unique challenge. To tackle this raid effectively, a strategic understanding of type strengths and weaknesses is crucial. Carbink’s vulnerabilities lie in Ground, Steel, Water, and Grass-type attacks, making these the preferred choices when countering it.

Several Pokemon have proven to be effective against Carbink. Notable examples include Mega Aggron, Metagross, Dialga, Genesect, Zacian, Excadrill, Mega Aerodactyl, Scizor, Melmetal, and Lucario. Their fast and charged attacks should be tailored to exploit Carbink’s weaknesses.

The Mega Evolution Process

As players triumph over Carbink raids and amass the necessary 300 Diancie Mega Energy, the path to Mega Evolution becomes clearer. Diancie undergoes this transformation for a duration of eight hours, with only one Pokemon allowed to Mega Evolve at any given time. A noteworthy detail is that initiating Mega Evolution on a different Pokemon within the eight-hour window will cause Mega Diancie to revert to its original form. Advancing Mega Levels decreases Mega Energy requirements, reduces cooldown, and unveils enhanced bonuses.

Shiny Variants

While Pokemon GO hosts an array of Shiny variants, the elusive Shiny Diancie has yet to grace the game. Game developers at Niantic follow a pattern of introducing Shiny and original variants separately, suggesting that Shiny Mega Diancie remains a future possibility. As Diancie and its Mega counterpart make their debut, players can anticipate the eventual unveiling of their Shiny forms, albeit with some patience.

Conclusion

The advent of Diancie and Mega Diancie in Pokemon GO has sparked renewed excitement in the gaming community. By following these straightforward steps, players can add these legendary Rock and Fairy-type Pokemon to their roster, enhancing their gameplay with versatile move sets and strategic Mega Evolution. As the journey unfolds, the potential of a Shiny Mega Diancie on the horizon adds an extra layer of anticipation to the experience. Embrace the adventure and embark on the path to capturing these remarkable Pokemon in the captivating realm of Pokemon GO.

