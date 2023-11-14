Getting to face The Beast in Ice boss in Diablo 4’s Season of Blood is a bit of a journey. Unlike some other bosses, this icy demon is linked to the Nightmare Dungeon activity, specifically requiring completions for a chance at obtaining the elusive Distilled Fear. Let’s break down the steps to summon this chilling adversary.

The Nightmare Dungeon adds a layer of complexity to acquiring the necessary materials for The Beast in the Ice. While not as intricate as some other boss summoning processes, this one demands patience. The key ingredient, Distilled Fear, is not readily available, and the only way to obtain it is by completing Nightmare Dungeons on Torment world tier, specifically at tier 30 and above.

The catch? Distilled Fear doesn’t drop every time, making the farming process time-consuming. The drop rate seems to be on the lower side, with some players reporting it took numerous Nightmare Dungeon completions just to gather the required components. The grind is real, and it’s recommended to keep an eye out for any tweaks to the drop rate that Blizzard might make.

Distilled Fear Farming Strategy

To summon The Beast in the Ice, you’ll need a total of nine Distilled Fear. Given the rarity of this material, it’s wise to focus on completing the shortest Nightmare Dungeons available, such as Guulrahn Canals or Blind Burrows. Efficiency is key when aiming to gather the required components.

After dedicating the time and effort to farm up the Distilled Fear needed, you’ll be ready to take on the challenge of facing The Beast in the Ice.

Crafting the Nightmare Dungeon Sigil

But hold on, the journey doesn’t end with collecting Distilled Fear. Before you can access The Beast in the Ice boss lair, you must use the acquired Distilled Fear to craft a special Nightmare Dungeon Sigil. Head to the Occultist and navigate to the Ancestral section. The first option available for crafting is the Glacial Fissure Nightmare Sigil.

The twist? This sigil comes with affixes. Brace yourself, as fighting The Beast in the Ice is akin to a Nightmare Dungeon, allowing only three revives in total. It’s advisable not to attempt this encounter until you’ve reached at least level 85. Given the grind required for each attempt, it’s essential to ensure you have a decent chance of success before facing this formidable foe.

Fighting The Beast in the Ice

Upon crafting the Glacial Fissure Nightmare Sigil, your journey takes you to the Glacial Fissure lair dungeon near Kyovoshad. Prepare yourself for a challenging path, fighting through hordes of enemies to reach the boss arena entrance. Unlike other bosses, The Beast in the Ice makes a dramatic entrance, dropping into the middle of the arena right away.

Be vigilant for his ice breath attack, which spawns little projectiles, and be prepared for his airborne assaults. If you manage to dent his health, be ready for a storm that traps you in the center of the arena with additional enemies. Watch out for strafing Area of Effects (AoEs) during this phase. Boost your cold resistance by slotting Sapphires onto your jewelry for added protection.

The Beast In The Ice Rewards

Your efforts in facing The Beast in the Ice come with a substantial loot table, offering class-based unique items as well as those usable by all classes. Here’s a glimpse of what you might obtain:

Frostburn

Mother’s Embrace

Fists of Fate

Tassets of the Dawning Sky

As with any loot-driven game, the chances of getting a specific item depend on luck and RNG (Random Number Generator). Persistence, coupled with favorable RNG, increases your chances of triumphing over The Beast in the Ice and securing the unique items you desire.

Summoning The Beast in the Ice in Diablo 4 is a meticulous process, demanding dedication and strategic planning. From farming Distilled Fear in Nightmare Dungeons to crafting the Glacial Fissure Nightmare Sigil, every step requires careful consideration. Equip yourself with patience, resilience, and the right gear, and you might just emerge victorious against this chilling adversary. May the loot odds be ever in your favor!