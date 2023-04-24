How To Get DLC Weapons in Dead Island 2

Dead Island 2, the highly anticipated zombie survival game, has generated a lot of excitement among players since it was confirmed to be releasing at the end of last summer. With the pre-orders numbers high, players who were eagerly trying to secure their copy of the game have a host of accessories and weapons as a part of their downloadable content (DLC) bonuses, that can be earned as part of the pre-order or by purchasing the premium editions of the game. In this article, we will provide you with all the information you need to know about how to claim the DLC bonuses in Dead Island 2.

To claim your DLC items, you’ll need to pay attention to the “Content Unlocked” screens that appear when you first log in to the game. These screens will inform you about the content that you’ve unlocked and where you can find it in the game world. From what we’ve gathered, most of the DLC items seem to be available from traders or in your inventory after you’ve completed the corresponding tutorial.

Here are the locations where you can claim the DLC items in Dead Island 2:

Golden Weapon Pack and Pulp Weapon Pack: These can be obtained from Trader Dougie, who can be found in the Serling Hotel. Trader Dougie is the go-to trader for these weapon packs, and players should visit him if they’re looking for some powerful weapons to aid them in their fight against the zombie hordes. Memories of Banoi Pack: This DLC pack can be obtained from Trader Carlos at Emma’s mansion. Additionally, the Personal Space skill card is unlocked after you complete the skill deck tutorial. This pack provides players with nostalgic items from the original Dead Island game, giving them a sense of familiarity and nostalgia as they venture into the new zombie-infested world of Dead Island 2.

Players who have purchased the Gold edition of Dead Island 2 will also unlock Character Packs One and Two. These packs provide additional cosmetics for two of the six characters in the game. To equip the outfits to either Jacob or Amy, players need to press the prompted button on the Dead Island home screen. If you’re looking to customize your characters and make them stand out in the zombie apocalypse, be sure to check out these Character Packs.

One of the major bonuses of the Gold edition of Dead Island 2 is the Expansion Pass. This pass grants players access to the next two story expansions that are expected to release in the next year. This means that players who purchase the Gold edition will not only get additional cosmetics for their characters, but also be able to enjoy new story content and expand their gameplay experience in the world of Dead Island 2.

It’s important to note that DLC bonuses may vary depending on the edition of the game that you have purchased or the specific pre-order or premium edition that you have obtained. Therefore, it’s crucial to carefully read the descriptions and details of the edition or pre-order that you have purchased to ensure that you are eligible for the specific DLC bonuses that you are interested in.

In conclusion, Dead Island 2 offers a range of DLC bonuses that players can obtain through pre-orders or by purchasing premium editions of the game. To claim these bonuses, players need to pay attention to the “Content Unlocked” screens that appear when they first log in to the game, which will provide them with information on where to find the DLC items in the game world. Additionally, players who have purchased the Gold edition of the game will unlock additional Character Packs and an Expansion Pass, providing them with even more customization options and gameplay content. Make sure to carefully read the descriptions and details of the edition or pre-order that you have purchased to ensure that you can claim the specific DLC bonuses that you are interested in.

