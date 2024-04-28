Fallout 4, a game cherished by many, has received a fresh breeze of content with the introduction of the ‘Next Gen Update,’ featuring the intriguing quest “Echoes of the Past.” For enthusiasts of the Fallout series, especially those drawn to the allure of the Enclave faction, this update offers a golden opportunity to acquire unique gear. This article serves as your guide to obtaining the coveted Enclave Remnant gear, including powerful weapons and armor sets.

Echoes of the Past Quest Overview: The “Echoes of the Past” questline kicks off with a mysterious disappearance – a caravan gone missing. As a brave survivor, your task is to delve into this enigma and uncover the secrets it holds. To embark on this adventure, navigate to the Data section of your trusty pip-boy and select the mission “Echoes of the Past.”

Step 1: Investigate The Missing Caravan The journey begins by tracing the last known whereabouts of the vanished caravan, nestled north of the Saugus Ironworks and east of the Greentop Nursery settlement. Keep an eye out for landmarks like a babbling stream and a collapsed overpass as you traverse the terrain.

Step 2: Follow The Blood Splatters Traces of the missing caravan lead you to an unexpected discovery – an Enclave encampment. Proceed cautiously as you follow the trail of blood splatters, which will guide you to the heart of the encampment.

Step 3: Confront Hostile Soldiers Upon arrival, be prepared for a confrontation with Enclave soldiers guarding the encampment. Dispatch them swiftly to claim your first set of Enclave weapons and armor. Beware, for among them lurks a Legendary Enclave Soldier equipped with formidable X-02 Power Armor.

Step 4: Extract Information From The Terminal With the area cleared, delve deeper into the Enclave’s activities by accessing the terminal within the encampment. Explore the terminal’s contents for valuable insights and select the option to download the homing beacon frequency.

Step 5: Track The Enclave Homing Beacon Armed with the homing beacon frequency, venture into the treacherous terrain of The Glowing Sea. Keep a keen eye on the percentage indicator, guiding you closer to the beacon’s elusive location.

Step 6: Clear The Atlantic Offices Building Your pursuit leads you to the Atlantic Offices Building, guarded by a formidable force of Enclave soldiers. Overcome these adversaries to claim additional Enclave gear, including the potent Tesla Cannon and more X-02 Power Armor sets.

Step 7: End The Lockdown To escape the clutches of the lockdown, confront the Enclave Colonel and seize the terminal password from their grasp. Utilize this password to lift the lockdown and conclude your mission within the building.

Exploring Enclave Encampments:

While the main questline concludes, there are further treasures to be unearthed in the form of Enclave Encampments scattered across the Commonwealth.

Southern Encampment: Located near The Glowing Sea, this outpost houses blueprints for Enclave Barricades, essential for fortifying settlement workshops.

Western Encampment: Nestled near the Medford Memorial Hospital, this enclave holds valuable blueprints for power armor paint jobs, along with other workshop essentials.

Eastern Encampment: Situated in the vicinity of the Museum of Witchcraft, this enclave offers blueprints for laser turrets and communication towers to enhance settlement defenses.