Enhancement Cores are one of the most important materials in Destiny 2, used for upgrading weapons, armor, and even Ghost Shells. Whether you’re a new player or a seasoned Guardian, running low on these can be frustrating. The good news? There are plenty of ways to farm them efficiently.

1. Dismantling High-Tier Weapons and Armor

One of the quickest ways to get Enhancement Cores is by dismantling gear you no longer need.

Masterworked Weapons : Any weapon at Masterwork Tier 5 or higher will drop at least one Enhancement Core when dismantled. Higher tiers give even more.

Upgraded Armor : Armor with Energy Level 8 or above also returns Enhancement Cores. The higher the Energy, the more cores you get.

Pro Tip: If you have spare Legendary Shards and Enhancement Prisms, you can exploit a clever trick:

Pull a blue armor piece from Collections (costs 777 Glimmer). Upgrade it to Energy Level 8 (using Glimmer, Shards, and an Enhancement Prism). Dismantle it immediately for 6 Enhancement Cores .

This method is great if you have extra materials lying around but be careful—using up too many Prisms can leave you short when you need them for other upgrades.

2. Banshee-44’s Daily Bounties (Easy & Consistent)

Banshee-44, the Gunsmith in the Tower, offers four daily bounties that reward Enhancement Cores. These bounties are simple, usually requiring kills with specific weapon types or elemental damage.

Reward: 1 Enhancement Core per bounty.

Total per day: 4 Cores per character (12 if you have three characters).

Weekly potential: Up to 84 Cores if you complete them daily across all characters.

Since these bounties reset every day, they’re one of the most reliable ways to farm Enhancement Cores passively while playing normally.

3. Farming Legend & Master Lost Sectors

Lost Sectors are short, repeatable activities that can drop Enhancement Cores, especially at higher difficulties.

Legend Lost Sectors drop 3-4 Cores per clear.

Master Lost Sectors give slightly more but take longer.

Why this works:

They’re quick (some can be cleared in under 5 minutes with a good build).

They also drop Exotics, making them doubly rewarding.

If you need both gear upgrades and Enhancement Cores, this is one of the best methods.

4. Completing Ritual Activities (Strikes, Crucible, Gambit)

If you enjoy playlist activities, you can earn Enhancement Cores passively by:

Using the “Lesser Core Harvest” Ghost Mod – This gives a chance for cores to drop from bosses or Guardians in Crucible.

Ranking Up Vendors – Each reset with Zavala, Shaxx, or the Drifter grants 3-6 Enhancement Cores .

Bonus: Playing Crucible matches tends to be faster than Strikes or Gambit, so if speed is your goal, focus on PvP.

5. Weekly Clan Rewards (Free Cores for Minimal Effort)

If your clan is Rank 4 or higher, Hawthorne offers a weekly challenge that rewards 7 Enhancement Cores per character.

Requirement: Earn 5,000 Clan XP (gained from most playlist activities).

Total per week: 21 Cores if you complete it on three characters.

This is one of the easiest ways to get a steady supply without much extra effort.

6. Finest Matterweave (Turn Consumables into Cores)

Many players forget about Finest Matterweave, a consumable that guarantees an Enhancement Core drop from the next boss you kill.

How to use: Activate one from your inventory, then play any activity with a boss.

Best for: Passive farming while doing other content.

If you’ve been playing for a while, you might have dozens (or hundreds) of these stacked up—use them!

7. Buying from Rahool (For Those with Extra Prisms)

Master Rahool in the Tower sells Enhancement Cores in exchange for Enhancement Prisms.

Cost: 1 Prism = 5 Cores (up to 15 per week).

Good for: Players who have excess Prisms but need Cores urgently.

This isn’t the most efficient trade, but it’s a quick fix if you’re in a pinch.