Fortnite players are always on the lookout for cool new cosmetics, and the Battle Bus SUV is one of the most exciting vehicle skins to hit the game. Whether you’re a fan of Rocket League or just love the iconic Battle Bus design, this SUV skin is a must-have for your collection. But how exactly can you get it? Let’s break it down in simple terms so you don’t miss out.

The Battle Bus SUV is a vehicle skin in Fortnite that transforms your in-game SUV into the famous Battle Bus—the same one that drops players onto the island at the start of every match. This isn’t just a simple reskin; it comes with customizable decals, including Flames, Lightning, Mecha, Rocket, and Stripes & Wings, giving you plenty of ways to personalize your ride.

Originally, this skin made its debut in Rocket League, Epic Games’ high-octane soccer-meets-cars title. Thanks to cross-game rewards, players who unlocked it there could also claim it in Fortnite—but only under specific conditions.

How to Get the Battle Bus SUV for Free

If you’re hoping to snag this skin without spending any V-Bucks, there’s one key requirement: you must have previously unlocked the Titanium White Battle Bus in Rocket League. Here’s how that worked:

Llama-Rama Event (2020): The Battle Bus was first introduced as a reward in Rocket League’s Llama-Rama event. Players who completed certain challenges during that time earned it for free. Epic Games Store Promo (June 2023): Later, Epic Games offered the Titanium White variant of the Battle Bus as a free claim through the Epic Games Store. This promo ended on June 12, 2023, meaning players who missed it can no longer get it this way.

If you were lucky enough to grab the Battle Bus in Rocket League during either of these events, you should automatically receive the SUV version in Fortnite—as long as both games are linked to the same Epic Games account. If it hasn’t appeared yet, try restarting your game or checking your locker.

Can You Still Buy the Battle Bus SUV?

Yes! If you missed out on the free unlocks, you’re not entirely out of luck. The Battle Bus SUV Bundle is available in Fortnite’s Item Shop for 1,800 V-Bucks. This bundle includes:

The Battle Bus SUV skin

Five selectable decals

Matching wheels

The best part? Buying it in Fortnite also unlocks the Battle Bus in Rocket League, so you get double the value. Keep an eye on the Item Shop, as it may rotate in and out.

Why Isn’t the Battle Bus SUV Showing Up?

Some players who own the Rocket League version report not seeing the skin in Fortnite. If this happens to you, here’s what you can do:

Check Account Linking: Make sure both Fortnite and Rocket League are connected to the same Epic Games account.

Restart the Game: Sometimes, rewards take a while to sync. Closing and reopening Fortnite might help.

Contact Support: If all else fails, reach out to Epic Games support—they may be able to manually verify your eligibility.

Will the Battle Bus SUV Return for Free?

At the moment, there’s no indication that Epic will bring back the free promotion. However, Fortnite frequently reintroduces old items, so there’s always a chance it could return in a future event or as a reward in a new crossover.