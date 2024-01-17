Navigating some of your adventures in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time can be an overwhelming task, given the expansive landscapes and numerous quests. Thankfully, Link’s trusted companion, Epona, comes to the rescue, providing a swift and efficient means of traversing the kingdom. In this guide, we’ll unravel the secrets of obtaining and mastering the art of riding Epona, ensuring a seamless journey through the enchanting world of Hyrule.

Unlocking Epona’s Song

Before you can ride the legendary steed, Epona, you must first learn her song. As child Link, head to Lon Lon Ranch after meeting Princess Zelda. Locate Malon in the corral and engage in conversation three times. Afterward, pull out your Ocarina, and she will teach you Epona’s Song, a melody that will play a major role in summoning Epona when needed.

Upon acquiring the Master Sword in the Temple of Time and transitioning into adult Link, the opportunity to rescue Epona arises. Ensure you have a minimum of 60 rupees and have learned Epona’s Song from Malon in Lon Lon Ranch during your childhood adventures.

Once Epona is rescued, you gain the ability to summon her at various locations in Hyrule, including Hyrule Field, Lake Hylia, Gerudo Valley, and Gerudo Fortress. This newfound capability significantly simplifies your travels and opens up the possibility of obtaining Biggoron’s Sword.

Step 1: Childhood Link & Epona’s Song

As child Link, revisit Lon Lon Ranch and engage in conversation with Malon in the corral. Speak to her three times, and she will teach you Epona’s Song. This enchanting melody will play a pivotal role in summoning Epona during your adventures as an adult.

Step 2: Adult Link’s Encounter with Ingo

As adult Link, gather 70 rupees and approach Ingo at Lon Lon Ranch. Pay him 10 rupees to ride a horse, but instead of choosing the provided horses, summon Epona using the melody you learned. Utilize this opportunity to practice riding Epona, collecting hidden blue rupees along the way.

Step 3: Racing Against Ingo

During the race against Ingo, stick to the inside of the track to cover the shortest distance. If Ingo attempts to cut you off, maneuver around him on the opposite side. Use carrots strategically, ensuring you always leave at least one for faster regeneration. Winning this race prompts Ingo to challenge you again, this time with ownership of Epona at stake.

Step 4: Getting Epona’s Ownership

The second race against Ingo will determine Epona’s rightful owner. Navigate the track, staying on the inside but avoiding collisions that might slow Epona down. Instead of letting Ingo block you, assertively push against him and pull ahead. By blocking his path, victory is within your grasp, and Epona is officially yours.

Step 5: The Escape from Lon Lon Ranch

Despite Ingo’s acknowledgment of defeat, he attempts to confine you within Lon Lon Ranch. Channel Epona’s speed and skillfully jump over the gate or fences along the ranch’s outer edge. Ensure a direct approach to the gate for a successful leap, allowing you to break free and explore Hyrule without constraints.

By following these steps, you not only unlock the ability to summon Epona at will but also showcase your equestrian prowess in exhilarating races. Now, armed with the knowledge of obtaining and mastering the art of horse riding, venture forth and explore the enchanting world of Hyrule with newfound speed and agility. Epona awaits, ready to carry you on countless adventures across the vast landscapes of this timeless classic.