Dragon’s Dogma 2, crafted by Capcom, beckons RPG aficionados into a realm where character classes, known as vocations, pave the path to diverse playstyles. Whether one thrives in the fray with a sword, aims true with a bow, or wields mystical powers, DD2 caters to all tastes. For those drawn to the art of archery within DD2, the Archer vocation offers not just a gameplay reminiscent of Legolas but also access to an array of special arrows, each with its unique effects. Among these, an exceedingly rare arrow promises swift demise to any foe. In this guide, we delve into acquiring and crafting every arrow type in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

How to Get & Use Special Arrows in DD2

Armed with the requisite skills, players seeking to employ DD2’s special arrow variants can acquire them from diverse vendors scattered across Vermund and Battahl. While the availability may vary, considering certain vendors specialize in rare resources like Sunstone, a majority usually stock these arrows. Alternatively, players can craft these arrows on-the-go, replenishing their stock as needed. Crafting each arrow entails specific ingredients, with recipes as follows:

Tarring Arrow: Withered Branches + Lantern Oil

Drenching Arrow: Withered Branches + Syrupwort Leaf

Blighting Arrow: Withered Branches + Asp Toxiscale/Poison Pinion

Explosive Arrow: Withered Branches + Sunbloom However, employing these special arrows necessitates equipping the corresponding skills, which can be acquired at a Vocation Guild using Discipline Points. Once acquired, players can integrate these skills into their arsenal and unleash the arrows as needed.

Exploring Each Arrow Type:

Tarring Arrows: Tarring Arrows, among the special arrow quartet, introduce the Tarred Debilitation upon enemies, rendering them susceptible to fiery assaults. The ensuing oil coating makes flame-based attacks particularly lethal, swiftly diminishing foes’ health. To optimize their efficacy, pair Tarring Arrows with fire-infused abilities or follow up with Explosive Arrows for devastating results. Drenching Arrows: In stark contrast to Tarring Arrows, Drenching Arrows afflict the Drenched Debilitation, nullifying susceptibility to fire while amplifying vulnerability to lightning or ice-based attacks. Lightning strikes induce temporary incapacitation, whereas ice spells induce a freezing effect, paving the way for potent follow-up assaults. Blighting Arrows: Blighting Arrows, a versatile choice, introduce the Blighted Debilitation, poisoning targets upon impact. Although initially inflicting moderate damage, sustained application culminates in fulminant poison, dealing significant harm over time. Utilize Blighting Arrows in succession to maximize their lethality, ensuring adversaries succumb to their toxic effects. Explosive Arrows: As the name suggests, Explosive Arrows detonate upon impact, delivering substantial damage to targets. Combining these with other arrow types, notably Tarring Arrows, amplifies their destructive potential, engulfing foes in flames and potentially incapacitating them. Employ these strategically to overcome formidable adversaries swiftly.

The Unmaking Arrow

The pinnacle of archery in DD2, the Unmaking Arrow, offers unparalleled power at a significant cost. With the ability to dispatch any foe with a single shot, this arrow stands as the ultimate equalizer. Acquiring the Unmaking Arrow involves procuring it from the Dragonforge in Battahl, requiring eight Wyrmslife Crystals obtainable through dragon slaying and select endgame quests. Alternatively, players can opt to duplicate this formidable weapon by offering it to the Sphinx, extending its utility beyond a solitary use.