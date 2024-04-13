Welcome, Arisen, to the enchanting world of Dragon’s Dogma 2, where adventure awaits around every corner and mysteries beckon from distant lands. As you embark on your journey through this captivating realm, one destination that holds particular significance is Melve. Whether you’re just beginning your quest or seeking to return for further exploits, Melve promises both challenges and rewards that are not to be missed. In this comprehensive guide, we’ll unravel the secrets of Melve and chart a course to this intriguing locale.

Starting Out: From Borderwatch Outpost

For those setting foot in the world of Dragon’s Dogma 2 for the first time, the path to Melve begins at the Borderwatch Outpost. Nestled amidst the rugged terrain of the northern Vermund, this outpost serves as a beacon for travelers venturing into the unknown. When you feel the call to explore Melve, make your way to either the southwest or southeast exits of the outpost.

Southwest Route : Upon exiting the outpost, veer towards the southwest, where the road will lead you on a journey southward. As the path unfolds before you, stay vigilant for any forks in the road. When faced with a choice, follow the main path as it winds westward. After traversing the rugged landscape for a time, you’ll encounter another fork. Opt for the southern path, steering clear of the northwest route. Follow this path as it meanders around the majestic mountains until you arrive at a bridge leading to Melve. Here, amidst the tranquil surroundings, you can replenish your strength, continue your quest, and delve into the mysteries that await.

Southeast Route : Alternatively, travelers may choose the southeast route from the Borderwatch Outpost. Setting forth on this path, you’ll journey southeastward before making a sharp turn towards the southwest. Despite the occasional obstacles presented by goblins and bandits, this route offers a relatively straightforward passage to Melve.

Returning Adventurers: From Vernworth

For seasoned adventurers seeking to revisit Melve, the journey may require a different approach. Begin by locating Vernworth, the bustling capital situated at the northernmost edge of the world map. Depending on your current whereabouts, you may opt to traverse the terrain on foot, enlist the aid of an Ox Cart, or utilize the mystical powers of a Ferrystone to expedite your travels.

On Foot : If Vernworth lies within a reasonable distance, chart a course on foot towards this bustling metropolis. Navigate the bustling streets until you reach the northeast side of the city, where the Melve Ox Cart station awaits.

By Ox Cart : Alternatively, travelers may opt for the convenience of an Ox Cart to transport them to Vernworth. Upon arrival, make your way to the Melve Ox Cart station on the northeast side of the city. Here, you can board a waiting cart and embark on a swift journey to Melve, though be prepared to fend off any unwelcome interruptions along the way.

Via Ferrystone : For those well-versed in the arcane arts, the Ferrystone offers a swift means of transportation to Vernworth. Upon arriving in the capital, seek out the Melve Ox Cart station and prepare for the next leg of your journey.

Tips for Travelers

As you embark on your quest to reach Melve, keep these helpful tips in mind to ensure a safe and successful journey: