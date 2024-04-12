Are you on the hunt for the elusive Vespiquen in Pokemon GO? Wondering how to capture Combee in this mobile sensation and evolve it into its majestic form? Well, fret not, fellow trainers! In this guide, we’ll walk you through the ins and outs of obtaining and evolving Combee in Pokemon GO, complete with details on its shiny version and evolution into Vespiquen.

To snag a Combee in Pokemon GO, you’ll want to keep your eyes peeled during the Bug Out event happening until Wednesday, April 17, 2024, at 8 PM (local time). While Combee isn’t the rarest spawn, its appearance is boosted during this event, giving you more opportunities to add it to your collection. Plus, catching Combee is crucial for completing one of the event’s Collection Challenges, so be sure to seize the moment!

Getting Shiny Combee and Shiny Vespiquen

For those seeking the elusive Shiny variants of Combee and Vespiquen, fret not! These special critters can also be encountered during events like Bug Out 2024. Both the standard and shiny versions of Combee are wild spawns, and event boosts enhance your chances of encountering them. And here’s the good news: there’s no difference in stats or CP between the standard and shiny variants, so you can chase that shimmering Combee with confidence!

How To Get Shiny Combee

Niantic, the masterminds behind Pokemon GO, frequently feature Shiny Combee as a wild spawn during events. While there’s no guaranteed method to encounter a Shiny Combee, you can capitalize on boosted spawn rates during events to increase your odds. Utilize items like Lure Modules, Incense, and the Weather Boost feature to further enhance your chances. With a bit of luck and strategic gameplay, you’ll be on your way to adding a Shiny Combee to your roster!

Once you’ve caught a Shiny Combee, the path to obtaining a Shiny Vespiquen becomes clear. Evolve your female Shiny Combee into Vespiquen using 50 Candy. Remember, only female Combee can evolve into Vespiquen, so keep an eye out for that crucial detail. Stock up on Combee Candy by catching and transferring Combee, making it your Buddy Pokemon, completing research tasks, and other in-game activities.

How to Evolve Combee into Vespiquen in Pokemon GO

Evolving Combee into Vespiquen is a straightforward process in Pokemon GO. Simply gather 50 Candy and ensure you have a female Combee. Look for the female symbol (♀) next to Combee’s name or check for a red triangle on its lower face. If you spot either of these indicators, you’re good to go! The ‘Evolve’ button will appear on the female Combee’s summary page, allowing you to evolve it into the majestic Vespiquen.

And there you have it, trainers! With these tips and tricks, you’ll be well-equipped to capture Combee and evolve it into Vespiquen in Pokemon GO. Keep exploring, keep catching, and may your journey be filled with Shiny encounters! For more Pokemon content, be sure to check out our other guides below. Happy hunting!