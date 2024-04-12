Amazon, in celebration of its all-new “Fallout” TV series on Prime Video, is offering a complimentary Fallout game via Prime Gaming. Prime Gaming, often overlooked among the plethora of Amazon Prime benefits, presents subscribers with a rotating selection of exciting freebies.

For a limited time, Amazon Prime members can seize a free copy of Fallout 76 on either PC or Xbox (compatible with Xbox One or Xbox Series X). This irresistible deal is available until May 15. To claim your free game, simply navigate to the Prime Gaming hub, click on the “Games” tab, select Fallout 76, and follow the on-screen instructions to redeem your copy on your preferred platform.

Fallout 76 represents an online-centric approach to the beloved post-apocalyptic RPG series. Embark on an adventure in the Appalachia wasteland alongside your friends, scavenging for loot, undertaking quests, and battling mutated monstrosities. Currently, Fallout 76 is up for grabs on PC and Xbox, courtesy of Amazon Prime Gaming.

But wait, there’s more! If one complimentary Fallout game isn’t enough to satiate your appetite, how about two? Alongside Fallout 76, you can also snag a free copy of Fallout Tactics: Brotherhood of Steel, along with other titles such as Chivalry 2, Black Desert, and Bus Simulator 21: Next Stop.

Prime members gain instant access to Prime Gaming as part of their existing subscription, without any additional fees. This latest offer stands out as it extends to console gamers, a rarity considering most Prime Gaming perks are tailored for PC users.

Even if your schedule doesn’t permit gaming time right now, it’s prudent to claim these freebies. Once acquired, these games are yours to keep indefinitely. Seize the opportunity today, and you can always revisit them at your leisure.

Reasons to Play Fallout 76 in 2024

Originally released in November 2018, Fallout 76 revolutionized the action RPG series by introducing an online multiplayer element. Set in the desolate landscapes of West Virginia, Fallout 76 empowers players to craft their own characters, choose initial abilities, and venture into a post-nuclear world teeming with quests, treasures, and mutated adversaries.

Fallout 76’s launch was marred by controversy, plagued by technical glitches, an underwhelming progression system, and a lackluster main storyline. However, fast forward more than five years, and the game has undergone a remarkable transformation. It stands tall among gaming’s redemption tales, alongside titles like No Man’s Sky and Cyberpunk 2077.

The dedicated team at Bethesda has diligently addressed technical hiccups and overarching issues within the game. A series of free DLC expansions, including the notable Wastelanders, have been introduced, enriching the experience with human NPC characters and a new main quest influenced by player choices.

Following years of technical enhancements and free content updates, Fallout 76 now boasts the most extensive array of content in the franchise’s history. Some enthusiasts argue it surpasses its predecessor, Fallout 4, in terms of depth and richness.

While solo exploration of Appalachia is feasible, the journey is vastly enhanced when undertaken with companions. Teaming up with fellow vault-dwellers adds a layer of camaraderie to the otherwise desolate landscape.

With the “Fallout” TV series debuting on Prime Video, there’s never been a better time to immerse yourself in Fallout 76. Despite its tumultuous launch, the game has evolved into something truly remarkable over the years. And with it being freely available on Amazon Prime, there’s no excuse not to venture into the West Virginia wasteland.