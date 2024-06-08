With the launch of The Final Shape, Destiny 2 players are about to access a new tier of powerful Exotic class items. Since the game’s debut in 2017, players have enjoyed collecting Exotic head, chest, gauntlet, and leg armor pieces. However, these new Exotic class items, arriving in the second week of The Final Shape, promise to revolutionize gameplay alongside the Prismatic subclass.

Each Exotic class item comes with two random Exotic perks from a pool of existing armor perks. This means your Guardian could sport a combination of abilities previously unavailable. For example, a Hunter might benefit from a Synthoceps perk that boosts melee damage when surrounded, or a Titan might gain the Ophidian Aspect perk, which allows for faster weapon readying.

Bungie has ensured that these new items are balanced to prevent overpowering any single build. However, the potential for fine-tuning your Guardian’s abilities with these perks is incredibly appealing.

How to Obtain Exotic Class Items

To get your hands on an Exotic class item, patience will be key. These items are part of a new activity that becomes available after the Salvation’s Edge Raid World First race concludes, starting Week 2 of The Final Shape. This activity unlocks after the weekly reset on June 11 at 10 AM PT.

Bungie has yet to reveal the specifics of this new activity, but it is confirmed that completing it will reward you with random rolls of the Hunter Exotic cloak Essentialism, the Warlock Exotic Band Solipsism, and the Titan Exotic Mark Stoicism.

Farming Exotic Class Items

Since the perks on Exotic class items are randomized, farming the activity repeatedly is the only way to get the desired perks. Each completion of the activity guarantees a random roll, so persistence is necessary for those perfect combinations.

Hunter Exotic Class Item Perks

First Column Perks

SPIRIT OF THE ASSASSIN – Finishers and powered melee final blows grant invisibility. SPIRIT OF THE INMOST LIGHT – Using an ability empowers the other two abilities, improving their energy regeneration. SPIRIT OF THE OPHIDIAN – Weapons ready very quickly. SPIRIT OF THE DRAGON – Using your class ability reloads all weapons and increases handling speeds briefly. SPIRIT OF GALANOR – Hits and final blows with your Super return Super energy after it ends. SPIRIT OF THE FOETRACER – Damaging a powerful combatant or Guardian with an ability grants a temporary weapon damage bonus matching the ability’s element. SPIRIT OF CALIBAN – Powered melee final blows trigger an ignition. SPIRIT OF RENEWAL – Allies inside the Duskfield take reduced damage and deal reduced damage to enemies within it.

Second Column Perks

SPIRIT OF THE STAR-EATER – While your Super energy is full, picking up an Orb of Power overcharges your Super, granting bonus damage. SPIRIT OF THE SYNTHOCEPS – Improved melee damage when surrounded. SPIRIT OF VERITY – Weapon final blows with a matching damage type to your grenade grant a stacking grenade damage bonus. SPIRIT OF THE CYRTARACHNE – Gain Woven Mail when using your grenade. SPIRIT OF THE GYRFALCON – Your Void weapons gain Volatile Rounds after emerging from invisibility. SPIRIT OF THE LIAR – Dealing damage with a powered melee or being hit by a melee attack allows a powerful melee counterpunch. SPIRIT OF THE WORMHUSK – Dodging grants a small health and shield bump. SPIRIT OF THE COYOTE – Gain an additional class ability charge.

Titan Exotic Class Item Perks

First Column Perks

SPIRIT OF THE ASSASSIN – Finishers and powered melee final blows grant invisibility. SPIRIT OF INMOST LIGHT – Using an ability empowers the other two abilities, improving their energy regeneration. SPIRIT OF THE OPHIDIAN – Weapons ready very quickly. SPIRIT OF SEVERANCE – Powered melee or finisher final blows unleash a damaging explosion. SPIRIT OF HOARFROST – Your Barricade becomes a wall of Stasis crystals that slow nearby targets. SPIRIT OF THE ETERNAL WARRIOR – Gain a damage bonus for weapons matching your Super’s element when your Super ends. SPIRIT OF THE ABEYANT – Improves Drengr’s Lash, making projectiles track targets more aggressively. SPIRIT OF THE BEAR – Move faster while guarding with the Unbreakable shield, converting blocked damage to Super energy.

Second Column Perks

SPIRIT OF THE STAR-EATER – While your Super energy is full, picking up an Orb of Power overcharges your Super, granting bonus damage. SPIRIT OF SYNTHOCEPS – Improved melee damage when surrounded. SPIRIT OF VERITY – Weapon final blows with a matching damage type to your grenade grant a stacking grenade damage bonus. SPIRIT OF CONTACT – Damaging a target with a powered melee causes nearby enemies to suffer lightning strikes and become jolted. SPIRIT OF SCARS – Final blows with weapons matching your Super’s element create a healing burst around you. SPIRIT OF THE HORN – Your Barricade unleashes a blast of Solar energy that scorches targets. SPIRIT OF ALPHA LUPI – Generates a healing pulse when Barricade is activated. SPIRIT OF THE ARMAMENTARIUM – Gain an additional grenade charge.

Warlock Exotic Class Item Perks

First Column Perks

SPIRIT OF THE ASSASSIN – Finishers and powered melee final blows grant invisibility. SPIRIT OF INMOST LIGHT – Using an ability empowers the other two abilities, improving their energy regeneration. SPIRIT OF THE OPHIDIAN – Weapons ready very quickly. SPIRIT OF THE STAG – Your Rift provides damage reduction to allies standing in it. SPIRIT OF THE FILAMENTS – Casting an empowering Rift grants you Devour. SPIRIT OF THE NECROTIC – Damaging enemies with your melee poisons them, spreading the condition upon their defeat. SPIRIT OF OSMIOMANCY – Your grenades recharge quicker on hits, and Coldsnap grenades’ seekers travel further. SPIRIT OF APOTHEOSIS – Temporarily gain greatly increased melee and grenade regen after your Super ends.

Second Column Perks

SPIRIT OF THE STAR-EATER – While your Super energy is full, picking up an Orb of Power overcharges your Super, granting bonus damage. SPIRIT OF SYNTHOCEPS – Improved melee damage when surrounded. SPIRIT OF VERITY – Weapon final blows with a matching damage type to your grenade grant a stacking grenade damage bonus. SPIRIT OF VESPERS – Rifts periodically release Arc shockwaves. SPIRIT OF HARMONY – Final blows with weapons matching your Super’s element grant you Super energy. SPIRIT OF STARFIRE – Grenades recharge from empowered weapon damage, with empowered weapon final blows granting more energy. SPIRIT OF THE SWARM – Destroying a Tangle spawns Threadlings. SPIRIT OF THE CLAW – Gain an additional melee charge.

In summary, obtaining and farming these new Exotic class items in Destiny 2: The Final Shape will require dedication and strategic play. These items hold the potential to significantly enhance your Guardian’s abilities, making the grind well worth it for any dedicated player.