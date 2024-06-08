Microcosm is a groundbreaking Exotic Heavy Trace Rifle in Destiny 2, making waves especially in PvE with its powerful potential. This coveted weapon is part of The Final Shape expansion, and acquiring it requires players to complete several challenging quests. Here’s a detailed guide to help you secure Microcosm.

First, you need to finish The Final Shape campaign. After that, head to the Lost City and talk to your Ghost to pick up the Destined Heroes Exotic Quest. Although this quest ties into the Ergo Sum quest, it’s essential to follow through until you reach the “Queens, Part 1” step. Once completed, return to the Vanguard table in the Lost City and interact with the holotable to access Micah’s Conduit. This interaction will unlock the Legendary Quest: Convalescence: Rootbound.

Complete Convalescence: Rootbound

In Convalescence: Rootbound, your mission is to find a Lost Ghost. The search area is marked on the Destination Map within the Pale Heart. Specifically, you’ll need to navigate to the Lost Sector in The Forgotten Deep, south of The Landing. Here, progress by defeating enemies and standing in three green Hive lights to gain Light Shield Breakers, which are needed to destroy the Hive crystal blocking your path.

In the final room of this Lost Sector, bypass the boss and head to the right of a large tree to find an inactive Ghost Shell on a ledge. Interact with it, then return to the Lost City’s Vanguard room. Here, interact with another Ghost Shell next to a growing tree. After this, go back to Micah’s Conduit to receive a Red Border Someday Shotgun and the next quest: Convalescence: Underbrush.

Complete Convalescence: Underbrush

Next, you’ll need to complete Convalescence: Underbrush. This quest involves finding chests in the Pale Heart to obtain two Flickering Blessing mods. Use the Destination map to locate Pathfinder Objectives, which lead to combatant activities that reward chests. Equip the Tracking Mod in your Ghost Shell to easily find these chests.

Once you have the Flickering Blessings, equip them through the Traveler’s Blessing menu on the Pale Heart’s map. These mods are time-limited and will expire 26 hours after activation. If you encounter a glitch where the next step doesn’t trigger, fast travel back to the Lost City, interact with the Ghost Shell at the tree, and return to Micah’s Conduit to receive the Red Border Machine Gun Pro Memoria and the next quest: Convalescence: Greenery.

Complete Convalescence: Greenery

In Convalescence: Greenery, you need to open Overthrow chests in The Landing. Engage in Overthrow events by defeating Hive enemies and destroying Hive crystals. Each completed Overthrow Level spawns a chest. Collect enough chests to proceed to the next step, which involves completing the Sword Dance Cyst trial.

Navigate to the Convalescence: Greenery icon on the map, follow the light eagle through a cave, and reach a high cave past Ikora’s crashed ship. Here, unlock the door using the corresponding Hive runes. Inside, interact with the Hive Altar to summon a sword, which you’ll use to defeat Hive-shielded enemies and crystals. Continue following waypoints to other Hive Altars, eventually reaching an abyss with three Lucent Hive Lieutenants. Defeat them, ensuring to use finishers on their Ghosts, then return to the Lost City to interact with the cracked Light and Ghost Shell, and Micah’s Conduit. You’ll receive the Red Border Sniper Rifle Embraced Identity and the final mission: Convalescence: Budding.

Complete Convalescence: Budding

The final quest, Convalescence: Blessing, is crucial for obtaining Microcosm. Complete the following campaign missions in Cooperative Focus mode:

Ascent Dissent Iconoclasm

To enter Cooperative Focus mode, check the Pale Heart destinations map and select the missions under Replayable Missions. These missions are tough, akin to Legendary Campaign missions, and are set at 2005 Power. Teamwork is essential due to the challenging enemy modifiers and new mechanics.

Key Mechanics to Watch For:

Fractured by the Witness : Players get a Fracture debuff. If it reaches x10, the affected player dies. Others must interact to share the debuff.

Berserkers : Close contact causes the Suppressed debuff. Two players must simultaneously shoot the chest and back to deal damage. After defeating the Berserker, shoot two Darkness Cruxes to progress.

Glyphtouched : One player can interact with Glyphs but cannot see symbols. Team communication is crucial to direct the Glyphtouched player.

Complete these missions, return to Micah’s Conduit in the Lost City, and you’ll finally earn Microcosm, the Exotic Heavy Trace Rifle. This arduous journey is worth it for the powerful weapon you’ll add to your arsenal.