The eagerly anticipated Lantern Rite event, “Vibrant Harriers Aloft in Spring Breeze,” returns to Genshin Impact with the 4.4 update, igniting excitement among players. This annual celebration in the Liyue region embraces a captivating Kite-theme to usher in the Chinese New Year within the game’s vibrant universe. Similar to previous Lantern Rites, players embark on a journey filled with exhilarating mini-games and challenging events, all aimed at accumulating Festive Fever. This unique currency serves as the key to unlocking a plethora of rewards and activities, enhancing the festive spirit within the game.

What is Festive Fever in Genshin Impact

Festive Fever stands as a special currency, earned through the completion of diverse mini-games and challenges introduced during the Lantern Rite event. As players delve deeper into the festivities, their accumulation of Festive Fever unlocks a treasure trove of rewards and activities, elevating their gaming experience to new heights. Throughout the event period, players have the opportunity to amass up to 1200 Festive Fever, opening the doors to a realm of excitement and possibilities.

Strategies to Boost Festive Fever in Genshin Impact 4.4 Lantern Rite

To maximize your Festive Fever accumulation during the Lantern Rite, follow these essential strategies:

Complete Lantern Rite’s Act 1: The Orioles Bask in Spring, The Heavens Present Auspices: This pivotal step unlocks the event menu, granting access to an array of captivating mini-games. Venture forth and engage with the newly introduced game modes: Paper Shadow A-Forging

Joyful Beasts and Their Auspices

Iridescent Cloud-Striding Navigate through the quests to locate the designated NPCs and immerse yourself in these delightful game modes. Conquer Event Challenges: As event challenges and stages unfold, seize every opportunity to conquer them and earn Festive Fever. With dedication and perseverance, you can accumulate the maximum of 1200 Festive Fever, unlocking an array of enticing rewards throughout the Lantern Rite event. Optimize Your Approach: Employ these tips to enhance your Festive Fever acquisition: Utilize Event Booster gadgets acquired from challenges to amplify your Fever earnings.

Challenge yourself by tackling mini-games at higher difficulties for greater rewards.

Expedite combat challenges by utilizing condensed resin for swift completion.

Seize the opportunity to complete daily commissions in Liyue, securing event-exclusive rewards.

Explore the expansive overworld during the event to discover hidden treasures within extra chests.

Bountiful Rewards Await

By diligently completing Lantern Rite event challenges and accumulating Festive Fever, players unlock a cornucopia of rewards:

Crown of Insight

Hero’s Wits

Mystic Enhancement Ores

Primogems

Serenitea Pot Furnishings

Talent Level-up materials

For every 200 Festive Fever amassed, players can redeem these enticing rewards from the event page. Additionally, reaching a Festive Fever milestone of 600 or above unlocks Xingqiu’s captivating new outfit, Bamboo Rain, available for free redemption during the event period. Following the event’s conclusion, Bamboo Rain joins the permanent collection in the character outfit shop, allowing players to acquire it using Genesis Crystals.

Utilizing Festive Fever

Take advantage of the power of Festive Fever to unlock an array of rewards, including Primogems, Crown of Insight, Hero’s Wit, and more. Moreover, indulge in the opportunity to invite your favorite 4-star Liyue character to your party. Accumulate 800 Festive Fever to access the Friends at the Doorstep event page, where you can extend invitations to these beloved characters. Additionally, Genshin Impact 4.4 introduces the esteemed 4-star Pyro character, Gaming, into the roster, further enhancing the allure of this celebratory event.