In the dynamic realm of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, the path to power lies not just in brute force but also in the strategic enhancement of weapons and gear. Often overlooked, the ability to unlock Elite weapons and gear serves as a cornerstone for players seeking to elevate their prowess to unprecedented heights. In this guide, we unravel the intricate process of accessing and maximizing Elite gear, empowering players to dominate the battlefield against formidable foes like Brainiac and the Justice League.

Unlocking the potential of Elite weapons and gear remains a crucial yet often unnoticed aspect of mastering Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. While the game offers myriad avenues for character customization, harnessing the power of Elite gear unlocks game-changing capabilities crucial for conquering endgame content and asserting dominance within Task Force X.

How to get Elite Weapons & Gear

Recruit Toyman: The journey to Elite gear starts with the recruitment of Toyman, who’s emporium is located in the upper-right section of the Hall of Justice. Players must progress through the main story to unlock Toyman’s services. Once recruited, players embark on a series of five Support Squad Missions assigned by Toyman. Complete Support Squad Missions: Progressing through Toyman’s Support Squad Missions unlocks access to the Elite option within his vendor menu. Players must successfully complete each mission to advance to the next, ensuring a seamless transition towards unlocking Elite capabilities. Utilize the Elite Option: Upon completing the fifth Support Squad Mission, players gain access to the coveted Elite option within Toyman’s vendor menu. This unlocks the ability to re-roll all augments of an item and select specific enhancements tailored to individual preferences and playstyles.

Enhancing Weapons & Gear

Resource Requirements: Transitioning a weapon or gear piece to Elite status necessitates specific resources, including Credits, Precious Alloys, Coluan Crystals, B-Technology, Itertron, and Nth Metal. These resources form the foundation for augmenting gear and unlocking its full potential. Modifying Augments: With Elite status attained, players gain the freedom to modify specific augments on their gear without compromising existing stats or perks. The Modify option within Toyman’s vendor screen facilitates this process, allowing players to fine-tune their equipment to suit their tactical preferences. Augment Selection: Augments are categorized into green, blue, and purple slots, each offering unique enhancements. Players can explore various augment combinations to optimize their gear for maximum efficiency on the battlefield. T.O.T.E.S. Option: For players seeking greater control over augment selection, the T.O.T.E.S. option offers a tailored approach. While more expensive than conventional re-rolling, T.O.T.E.S. enables players to purchase specific augments without the need for repetitive re-rolls, streamlining the customization process.

Endgame Advantages

Harnessing the power of Elite weapons and gear unlocks a realm of strategic possibilities in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League’s endgame. Players can tailor their loadouts to maximize combat effectiveness, eschewing generic augments for enhancements that complement their preferred playstyle. From enhanced weapon damage to bolstered defenses, Elite gear empowers players to craft the perfect build and assert their dominance in the face of formidable adversaries.

Elite weapons and gear acquisition is essential for players aspiring to ascend the ranks of Task Force X in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. By leveraging Toyman’s expertise and strategic resource management, players can unlock the full potential of their arsenal, ensuring unparalleled success on the battlefield. So, arm yourself with knowledge, venture forth, and claim your rightful place among the elite ranks of Suicide Squad operatives!