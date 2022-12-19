How to Get Food in Ixion

In the game of Ixion, the user will be required to understand the process of building the colony. The Ixion Is considered a game in which the user is required to be the city builder for all the survivors who require deep reaches in space.

The user will be constantly working on many necessities for the crew of the Tiqqun, who has recently gone through an accident that constantly threatens the lives of those aboard and all around the Ixion in the game.

The user is required to work on the necessities such as power, housing, and the core of the requirements of the survival food and needs for the crew in the game. The process of working on these necessities is a little bit more difficult than it seems to be in the first instance in the game as there is no possibility of regular parameters like the soil to grow the food in the space in the Ixion game.

The player will be required to work on building several different types of buildings so that the player will be able to keep up with the present stomach requirements of the crew and in this process, the player will be able to learn which building will be most advantageous for those circumstances in the game.

The process of getting food in Ixion

With the help of building the insect farms, the player will be able to grow their food in a spaceship abroad into the Tiqqun which is considered the need for all the crew players in the game. Although the process of building the insect farm is considered one of the most difficult tasks for the survivors in city builders it is considered one of the most important needs for players as they are having their requirements to eat in the Ixion region of the game.

In the Ixion game, The user will be required to have at least 30 science points to work on their research along with that 20 alloys to construct five points to run and 8 members to operate so that the user will be able to work on the insect farm in the game. After working on the insect farm the user will be able to work on the crop farm in the game.

As the crop farms are built the user will be able to work on the field-aligned to it so that the user will be able to produce the food out of the crop from the crop farm in this process the user will be required to accomplish the process of converting water resources into the food processor and so the user will be also in need of steady income of Ice and fusion into the station so that it will be able to continuously work on the crop farm.