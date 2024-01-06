Pokémon GO trainers now have the golden opportunity to enrich their Pokédex with the rare Galarian Slowking. This remarkable addition to the Slowpoke evolution tree, part of Generation 2, emerged during the enchanting 2021 Halloween event, joining its counterparts Galarian Slowpoke and Galarian Slowbro from the earlier A Very Slow Discovery event. Unraveling the secrets of obtaining Galarian Slowking involves a unique evolution process, requiring careful consideration and strategic gameplay.

The pathway to transforming a Galarian Slowpoke into the majestic Galarian Slowking mirrors the process for its sibling, Galarian Slowbro. The initial step involves acquiring a Galarian Slowpoke to set the stage for evolution. Once the prerequisite Galarian Slowpoke is secured, the next requirement is amassing 50 Slowpoke candies. This is not the only condition, though; a trainer must also catch 30 psychic-type Pokémon while the Galarian Slowpoke is designated as their buddy. It is only after successfully fulfilling these criteria that the elusive option to evolve into Galarian Slowking becomes unlocked, unveiling a new dimension to your Pokémon adventure.

Candy Collection Methods

Accumulating Slowpoke candies necessitates strategic planning. One method involves walking 3km with any Slowpoke designated as your buddy, a leisurely journey that not only forges a bond but also inches you closer to the coveted evolution. Alternatively, the use of Pinap Berries during the capture of any Slowpoke variant is an efficient way to stockpile candies rapidly. The careful balance between these approaches ensures a steady progression towards the required candy count.

While Slowpoke candies might be within easy reach, the challenge lies in catching 30 psychic-type Pokémon, a task that demands a nuanced approach. The complexity varies based on the biomes surrounding your Pokémon GO escapades. A strategic recommendation is to focus on this challenge during events such as the 2021 Halloween event, Community Day, or Spotlight Hour, where psychic-type Pokémon are more likely to grace the wild. Keeping an eye on Niantic Support’s updates on Twitter is also prudent, as they resolve any evolving errors promptly, ensuring a smooth evolution experience.

Seasonal Adventures in Pokémon GO

As we dive into the Season of Timeless Travels in Pokémon GO, seize the opportunity to complete the Timeless Travels quest, adding a layer of excitement to your Pokémon journey. The ongoing Lustrous Odyssey event beckons trainers to explore Routes, engage in Gift Exchanges, and revel in Party Play while simultaneously pursuing rare Pokémon, battling in the Go Battle League, or participating in PokéStop Showcases. Embrace the variety of activities, forging unforgettable memories amidst the captivating landscapes of the Pokémon GO universe.

Galarian Slowking Moveset

Galarian Slowking boasts a versatile moveset in Pokémon GO, featuring a selection of Fast and Charged moves. Among the possible Fast Moves are Acid (Poison), Confusion (Psychic), and Hex (Ghost). Complementing these, Galarian Slowking can unleash potent Charged Moves, including Future Sight (Psychic), Shadow Ball (Ghost), and Sludge Wave (Poison). The mastery of these moves enhances the prowess of Galarian Slowking in battles, ensuring a formidable presence in the ever-evolving Pokémon GO arena.

Galarian Slowking’s Origin

Galarian Slowpoke and Galarian Slowbro initially made their debut in The Isle of Armor DLC for Pokémon Sword and Shield on Nintendo Switch. However, the unveiling of Galarian Slowking awaited the second part of the DLC, The Crown Tundra. Departing from tradition, Galarian Slowking adopts a poison and psychic typing, diverging from the conventional water and psychic-type of its Gen 2 counterpart. The alteration in Slowking’s color palette signifies this transformation, with a regal purple embodying its newfound poisonous prowess.

Aesthetically, Galarian Slowking undergoes distinctive visual changes compared to the Gen 2 Slowking. The Shellder now envelops its entire head, creating an imposing visual effect. The frill around its neck extends, resembling a majestic cape that adds an aura of sophistication to its appearance. The Pokédex entry for Galarian Slowking in Pokémon Sword offers intriguing insights into its evolution, emphasizing that the process elevates the Shellder’s intelligence to the point where it controls the now-intelligent Slowking. This marks a shift from the conventional Slowpoke to Slowking evolution, where Shellder toxins enhance Slowking’s intelligence.