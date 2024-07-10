Millions of gamers worldwide have been enthralled by Niantic’s augmented reality mobile game, Pokémon GO. The thrill of evolving and capturing various Pokémon is among the game’s most captivating features. Glaceon, an Ice-type evolution of Eevee, is one of the many adored Pokémon because of its strength and grace. You can follow this guide to obtain Glaceon in Pokémon GO.

KEYPOINTS:

Getting Glaceon from Eevee is simple in the first place. In order to evolve Eevee into an ice-type Glaceon, players will need to nickname it Rea.

Granting Eevee a Glacial Lure to grasp is the second method of transforming Eevee into Glaceon.

Step 1: Grabbing an Eevee

To acquire Glaceon, you must first catch an Eevee. You can find Eevee in a variety of places, like as parks, residential areas, and the vicinity of PokéStops. To improve your odds of coming across an Eevee, use Incense or Lure Modules. As an alternative, you can exchange an Eevee with pals or hatch one from 5 kilometre eggs.

Step 2: Gathering Candy Eevee

To evolve Eevee into any of its evolutions, including Glaceon, you’ll need twenty-five Eevee candies. Eevee candies can be gathered by:

Getting Eevee: You get three sweets for every capture (four with a pinap berry).

Strolling beside Eevee earns you 1 sweet for every 5 kilometres travelled.

Giving Professor Willow more Eevees: You’ll get one candy for each one.

Using Rare sweets: If you have extras, turn your rare sweets into Eevee candies.

Step 3: Purchasing a Module for Glacial Lure

You will require a Glacial Lure Module in order to evolve Eevee into Glaceon. A Glacial Lure Module can be acquired by:

Acquiring one for 200 PokéCoins via the in-game store.

Getting one as a prize after completing duties or research projects.

Step 4: Glacial Lure Module Utilisation

After obtaining the Glacial Lure Module, take the following actions:

Visit a PokéStop.

Utilise the PokéStop’s Glacial Lure Module.

Maintain your PokéStop’s range by keeping the Glacial Lure Module activated.

Navigate to your Pokémon collection’s Eevee.

Choose the “Evolve” menu item. If everything is done correctly, the question mark will be replaced with Glaceon’s silhouette.

Optional Technique: Name Trick

Renaming your Eevee to “Rea” will allow you to develop it into Glaceon without the need for a Glacial Lure Module if you haven’t already used the Glaceon naming trick. All you have to do is evolve your Eevee after renaming it to Glaceon. Each account can only use this trick once.

Advice and Techniques

Buddy Distance: To acquire candy more quickly and evolve numerous Eevees into distinct evolutions, make Eevee your buddy and go on walks.

Weather Boost: When it snows, Ice-type Pokémon are more likely to be found, including stronger Eevees and other Ice-type Pokémon.

Community Day Events: Take part in Eevee-themed Community Day events, since these frequently boost Eevee spawn rates and provide unique moves for evolutions.

In summary

In Pokémon GO, evolving Eevee into Glaceon is a gratifying procedure that gives you access to a potent Ice-type Pokémon for your collection. However, it does require some preparation. You will be able to acquire Glaceon and take advantage of its special skills in battles and raids by following the instructions provided in this guide.