This guide shows how to get Glaceon in Pokemon Go. The methods for evolving an Eevee in Pokemon GO are not what we are used to, so below, let us look at methods for getting a Sylveon, Flareon, Vaporeon, Jolteon, Umbreon, Espeon, Glaceon, or Leafeon.

One method of evolving your Eevee into one of seven evolutions that are available currently in Pokemon GO is to change its nickname, but this works for only the first time and requires 25 Candy. With this method, you just rename your Eevee to any of the names listed below, then once you get the necessary 25 candies to evolve it, it all falls into place. Try it, you only have to rename Eevee to one of the specified names like Rea for players to have Eevee evolve to your desired form.

It can be used on a Pokemon only once, so players need to make sure of the Eevee that they wish to evolve. It works once per account and does not use this method even if the Eevee is already evolved to a Glaceon. Then, you can just hit the normal evolution button on the Eevee page and Eevee transforms into whatever one you picked. You have to name it Rea in order to get the evolution you want, so be sure you type that in just before clicking Evolve.

Once you use the nickname once in Pokemon Go, you need to use the alternative method for each and every other evolution of your Eevee afterward. To obtain the Pokemon Go Glaceon, the first time, you can use a unique nickname before evolving Eevee, but you will have to use a slightly more complicated method afterward.

Head over to your nearest Pokestop and apply Mossy Lure for Leafeon or Glacial Lure for Glaceon, then look in your roster for Eevee that you wish to evolve. Use the Glacial Lure while in the range of the PokeStop, and evolve your Eevee to obtain the Glacial Monkey without having to change its name.

Hit its evolve button, and your Eevee evolves to a Leafeon or Glaceon before you know it (as long as you have 25 Eevee Candy ready to go, of course). Having used the Eevee Naming Trick once before in Pokemon Go, in order to evolve a Generation IV Mon, Leafeon, and Glaceon, you need to either purchase or earn a Glacial Lure module and Mossy Lure module.

In Pokemon Go, just like the core series of Pokemon games, there are many different evolutions for Eevee that you can select from, which allows Eevee to be upgraded to a large variety of evolutionary creatures, including Umbreon, Espeon, Vaporeon, Leafeon, and Glaceon.