Apex Legends Mobile Rhapsody Abilities Revealed

Apex Legends Mobile Rhapsody launches the same day as the game’s second season begins, rather than being released further down the line, so at the time of writing, players are a couple of days away from it. Until Respawn releases additional info, players will need to wait to learn more details on its power-packed abilities, as well as the Legend’s new distortion abilities on the battlefield. EA has released some patch notes which give us a little insight into her abilities in preparation for a July 12 launch.

While we still do not know the exact roster of Rhapsody abilities, there are a few clues players can pick up in the one-minute story cinematic trailer. The main focal point in the new trailer is the characters in Rhapsody. While a video from the trailer shows fans all her harmonies abilities, it will be fascinating to see how the other mobile-exclusive Legend named Rhapsody impacts the meta and breaks the harmonies with her methodical dissonance.

We did not get a chance to see Rhapsody’s character’s complete set, but it appears Rhapsody is a DJ-turned-fighter who might have a few musical abilities to her kit. Rhapsody’s new character abilities revolve around vision and sound, her passive is gaining vision of noise, and her Tactics are boosting songs. For one, there are several new characters’ abilities to choose from, including a shiny, one-way shield she can cast in front, blocking incoming projectiles, allowing Rhapsody to rake in a little easier damage.

Most of Rhapsody’s new character abilities let her teammates reap additional benefits by getting her passives, increasing range, duration, and other effects. One of the new Rhapsody character’s perks is Rowdy’s Rage, an inhibitor that causes Rowdy to flash lights, blocking vision and scanning. Of course, the progression perk for Apex Legends Mobile allows players to customize their builds it is not something you can do in the base game. A talented DJ and the daughter of an intelligent artificial intelligence engineer, Rhapsody uses her music and robotic sidekick, Rowdy, to back up her allies.

Rhapsody is a highly unique Legend as Rhapsody is the first person to have a robotic companion. In a second-season Apex Legends trailer, Rhapsody mobile robot actually uses his bots Little Helper to send out massive waves of sound that disorient enemies, which would make sense as a move that could be used in-game. It seems more likely the new Rhapsody character is a supporting character, and with Apex Legends Mobile, Lobas’s recent addition means that the mobile game has more supporting characters than in the main game. With Rhapsody and Fade focusing on movement-based abilities, Respawn may wish to make them mobile-exclusive, since players have highly polarizing opinions about such legends.