Gold bullion has been a major feature to Fallout 76 since its first release, and the game has seen more development since then. Players can buy luxury goods with this precious gold, such as exclusive armour, weaponry, and blueprints for constructing grandiose constructions for their settlements. This tutorial will provide you all the information you need if you’re wondering how to get this valuable resource in the Fallout 76 2024 update.

KEYPOINT:

Gold bullion will become available once the Wastelanders main questline has been completed.

Acquired as a bonus after finishing Wastelanders’ last task, Secrets Revealed.

Obtained by exchanging Treasury Notes obtained from daily Settler/Raider missions at gold press machines and Treasury Notes received from public events.

Comprehending Gold Bullion

The main form of payment in Fallout 76 for obtaining some of the strongest weapons and blueprints is gold bullion. It can be acquired by finishing a variety of tasks, mostly through the Secret Service, a recently added group to the game. Here’s how you begin gathering gold bullion:

Joining the Secret Service Finish the primary questline : You must finish the game’s main questline, which consists of the Steel Dawn and Wastelanders missions, in order to gain entry to the Secret Service.

: You must finish the game’s main questline, which consists of the Steel Dawn and Wastelanders missions, in order to gain entry to the Secret Service. Talk to Regs . Once you’ve finished the main missions, go to Vault 79 and talk to Regs, the Secret Service faction dealer. He’ll give you an overview of the gold bullion market.

Getting Gold Bullion

Daily tasks: Completing the Secret Service’s daily tasks is the most reliable method of obtaining gold bullion. These quests require you to complete objectives like gathering supplies, removing obstacles, or helping NPCs. See Regs every day to see if there are any new tasks. Public Events: After they’re finished, several public events, like Radiation Rumble and Riding Shotgun, also give out gold bullion. To increase your chances of success, form a team with other players as these activities frequently call for cooperation. Events & Treasure Maps: Find hidden treasure by using the treasure maps that may be discovered all across Appalachia. These treasure spots occasionally lead to more gold bullion. Additionally, gamers may receive gold bullion as a reward for taking part in unique in-game activities. Exchange Caps for Bullion: Should you possess a surplus of caps, you can also exchange them for gold bullion. Regs offers a limited exchange rate, but it can be a handy option if you’re close to affording something you really want.

Limits on Gold Bullion

It’s crucial to remember that your weekly earnings of gold bullion are capped. The current weekly cap is 200 gold bullion per character. Nevertheless, this cap is account-wide, which means it covers all of the characters on your account collectively.

Using Gold Bullion

It’s time to spend your gold bullion on valuables once you’ve accumulated a respectable amount of it. Regs accepts a range of products in return for gold bullion, such as:

Legendary Armour and Weapons : These formidable tools can offer you a considerable advantage in battle and frequently have special qualities.

: These formidable tools can offer you a considerable advantage in battle and frequently have special qualities. Plans for CAMP Things : Get the plans you need to construct ornate buildings, accent pieces, and useful equipment for your CAMP.

: Get the plans you need to construct ornate buildings, accent pieces, and useful equipment for your CAMP. Modules for Crafting : To create or enhance your own legendary equipment, buy legendary modules.

: To create or enhance your own legendary equipment, buy legendary modules. Treasure Hunter Pails : These unique storage units may hold uncommon things like costumes, blueprints, and even uncommon crafting supplies.

In summary

In the post-apocalyptic Fallout 76 universe, gold bullion is essential for obtaining the most sought-after blueprints and deadly weapons. Through daily tasks, events, and treasure hunts, you can gradually gather this important resource by becoming a member of the Secret Service. With persistence and thoughtful preparation, you’ll soon have the means to obtain the best equipment Appalachia has to offer. So, gear up, head out, and start amassing your fortune in gold bullion today!