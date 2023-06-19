How To Get Harlequin Crest Diablo 4

If you’re a Diablo 4 player eager to acquire the Harlequin Crest, you’ve come to the right place. This guide aims to assist you in your quest for this coveted item. The Harlequin Crest, a returning piece of gear from the franchise’s previous installment, Diablo 2, has undergone modifications in Diablo 4 to better suit the game’s mechanics and enhancements.

Describing the item, the flavor text recounts a captivating tale: “This headdress was once worn by an assassin disguised as a court mage. Her treachery was unveiled, but not before she used its magic to curse the king’s entire lineage.” The quote is attributed to The Fall of House Aston, adding an intriguing backstory to the item.

What is the Harlequin Crest?

The Harlequin Crest is a helm item that should not be hastily salvaged unless you stumble upon a superior one of the same kind. This versatile piece of gear is available to all classes and can be incorporated into various builds due to its universally favored bonuses. The bonuses include an increase in the wearer’s maximum life, reductions to ability cooldowns, and boosts to the wearer’s stats. Additionally, the Harlequin Crest is classified as a unique armor, which means it possesses a distinct effect. This effect grants a 10% damage reduction and a remarkable +4 ranks to all skills. It’s important to note that the 10% damage reduction can potentially reach a maximum value of 20%.

Where to find the Harlequin Crest in Diablo 4

The Harlequin Crest is a chance-based drop that can be obtained by looting enemies and chests in World Tier Four: Torment. To access World Tier Four: Torment, you must complete the campaign and unlock World Tier Three: Nightmare. Furthermore, you need to overcome the challenges of the Fallen Temple Capstone Dungeon within this tier. Given these requirements, the Harlequin Crest is an end-game item, a fitting reward for its remarkable stats that augment maximum life, resource generation, stats, cooldowns, damage reduction, and more.

How to obtain the Harlequin Crest

This coveted piece of gear is a random drop, but its chances of dropping increase significantly at World Tier IV. Therefore, if your World Tier is too low, you’ll need to elevate it to have a chance at obtaining the Harlequin Crest. There are several approaches to increase your chances:

Defeat enemies: Defeating enemies, especially powerful ones such as Elites, increases the likelihood of the Harlequin Crest dropping. Raise World Tier: Set your World Tier to a higher value. By doing so, you improve the odds of acquiring this sought-after item. Open chests: There is a chance that the Harlequin Crest may be found in chests scattered throughout the game world. Keep your eyes peeled for these opportunities. Break objects: Surprisingly, this valuable item can also drop by simply breaking objects in the game world. Smash every object you come across to potentially unlock the Harlequin Crest.

To maximize your chances of obtaining the Harlequin Crest, it is recommended to set your World Tier to IV. Adopt a thorough approach by slaying every enemy you encounter, diligently breaking objects, and opening all chests. By leaving no stone unturned, you significantly increase the probability of securing this highly sought-after item.

Best Builds for the Harlequin Crest

The Harlequin Crest complements various builds, but it truly shines when paired with specific playstyles. The Fire Sorcerer build stands out as the most potent beneficiary of this item. With its increased life, additional skill ranks, and cooldown reduction, this build transforms into a formidable DPS monster. While other classes benefit from the Harlequin Crest, the Druid Companion build, Barbarian Double Swing Shouter, and Barbarian Whirlwind Frenzy builds demonstrate notable improvements. Some Necromancer builds that focus on sacrificing their summons have also shown promising results, albeit not to the same extent as the Sorcerer and Barbarian builds utilizing this exceptional piece of gear.

In conclusion, the path to obtaining the Harlequin Crest in Diablo 4 requires perseverance and a bit of luck. By raising your World Tier, defeating enemies, opening chests, and breaking objects, you enhance your chances of acquiring this unique helm. Remember to explore different builds to fully unleash the Harlequin Crest’s potential. Good luck on your journey, and may the Harlequin Crest be yours to claim!

