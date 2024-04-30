In the mystical world of Baldur’s Gate 3, Infernal Iron stands as a rare and sought-after material. It plays a pivotal role in quests and crafting, making it a valuable asset for players. This guide aims to illuminate the elusive locations where this precious resource can be found, as well as its significance in the game.

What is Infernal Iron?

Infernal Iron, as its name suggests, originates from the fiery depths of the Nine Hells. It holds a special place in the Karlach Companion Quest, where players must gather it to aid in taming Karlach’s fiery spirit. To aid in this quest, a helpful blacksmith named Dammon offers his assistance, even marking some Infernal Iron locations on the map.

Where to Find Infernal Iron:

Blighted Village: Within the Blighted Village, players can uncover one piece of Infernal Iron in the basement of a building. By utilizing fire to clear a calcified web, accessing a hidden hole, climbing a ladder, and lockpicking a chest, players can claim this valuable material. Shattered Sanctum (Goblin Camp): In the heart of the Goblin Camp lies the Shattered Sanctum. Within this sanctum, players can find Infernal Iron in treasure crates located beyond a locked Iron Gate in Dror Ragzlin’s room. By either picking the lock or obtaining Dror Ragzlin’s Key, players can access this coveted resource. Zhentarim Hideout: Located beneath a hatch in northwest Waukeen’s Rest, the Zhentarim Hideout harbors two trapped chests containing Infernal Iron. After disarming the traps and picking the lock on the Iron Gate, players can claim this valuable material. Grymforge: Accessed via a boat in the Underdark, Grymforge is home to Stonemason Kith, a Duergar merchant who offers Infernal Iron to those who pass a History, Investigation, or Perception check. Masons Guild (Reithwin Town): Situated just north of Reithwin Town’s Waypoint, the Masons Guild houses several pieces of Infernal Alloys on its first floor, waiting to be discovered by adventurous players.

What to Do with Infernal Iron:

Once players have acquired Infernal Iron, their next step is crucial. Visiting Dammon, the knowledgeable Tiefling blacksmith, is essential for progressing the Hellion’s Heart quest from Karlach or crafting the Flawed Helldusk Heavy Armor. Initially found near the Emerald Grove in Act 1 and later at the Last Light Inn in Baldur’s Gate 3’s second act, Dammon is a valuable ally for players seeking to harness the power of Infernal Iron.

Infernal Iron serves as both a quest item and a crafting material in Baldur’s Gate 3, offering players unique opportunities to advance in the game. By understanding where to find this elusive substance and how to utilize it effectively, players can enhance their gaming experience and delve deeper into the rich lore of the game. So, gear up, brave adventurers, and embark on your quest to claim the fiery essence of Infernal Iron!