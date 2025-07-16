If you’re a Pokemon Go player looking to evolve Slowpoke into Slowking or Poliwhirl into Politoed, you’ll need a special item called the King’s Rock. This elusive evolution stone isn’t handed out easily, but with the right strategies, you can get your hands on it without too much frustration. In this guide, we’ll break down every possible way to obtain a King’s Rock, how to use it, and some extra tips to speed up the process.

The King’s Rock is an evolution item introduced in Generation II of the Pokemon series. In Pokemon Go, it serves a very specific purpose—evolving two Water-type Pokemon:

Slowpoke → Slowking (Requires 50 Slowpoke Candy + King’s Rock)

Poliwhirl → Politoed (Requires 100 Poliwag Candy + King’s Rock)

Once used, the King’s Rock disappears, so if you plan on evolving both Pokemon, you’ll need to find multiple copies.

How to Get King’s Rock in Pokemon Go

1. Spinning PokéStops and Gyms

The most common way to get a King’s Rock is by spinning PokéStops and Gyms. However, don’t expect it to drop quickly—the chance is roughly 1% per spin, meaning you might need to visit dozens before getting one. If you live in a city with many PokéStops, your odds improve simply because you can spin more in a shorter time.

2. Seven-Day Streak Bonus

One of the most reliable methods is spinning a PokéStop every day for seven days in a row. On the seventh spin, you’re guaranteed an evolution item, and the King’s Rock is one of the possible rewards. While it’s not a 100% certainty, your chances are much higher than random spins.

3. Opening Gifts from Friends

Another way to score a King’s Rock is by opening gifts sent by friends. While the drop rate is low, consistently exchanging gifts increases your chances. If you have an active friends list, make sure to open as many gifts as possible daily.

4. Completing Field Research Tasks

Some Field Research tasks reward evolution items, including the King’s Rock. These tasks change frequently, so keep an eye on your research list. Completing as many tasks as possible can eventually lead to the item you need.

5. Battling Team GO Rocket

Defeating Team GO Rocket Grunts and Leaders can sometimes reward you with evolution items. While not guaranteed, battling them whenever possible adds another opportunity to get a King’s Rock.

Tips to Increase Your Chances

Since the King’s Rock is rare, here are some extra strategies to help you find one faster:

Play in High-Density Areas – Cities with many PokéStops give you more spins per hour, increasing your odds.

Don’t Skip Daily Spins – Maintaining your seven-day streak is crucial for that guaranteed evolution item.

Exchange Gifts Daily – The more gifts you open, the better your chances of finding rare items.

Participate in Events – Occasionally, special events increase evolution item drop rates. Keep an eye on announcements.

How to Use the King’s Rock

Once you finally get a King’s Rock, using it is simple: