In the ever-evolving world of Pokémon GO, players are always on the lookout for special items that help them evolve their Pokémon into unique forms. Among these prized possessions, the King’s Rock stands out as one of the ultra-rare Evolutionary Items. This special item is essential for evolving specific Pokémon into their enhanced variations. Notably, Trainers use the King’s Rock to evolve Slowpoke and Poliwhirl into Slowking and Politoed, respectively. Unlike their standard evolutions, these enhanced forms offer unique attributes and abilities, making them highly desirable for any Pokémon GO player.

In Pokémon GO, the evolution mechanics differ slightly from the main series games. Typically, Slowpoke evolves into Slowbro with 50 Candy, and Poliwhirl transforms into Poliwrath with 100 Candy. However, if Trainers use a King’s Rock along with the required Candy, they can evolve Slowpoke into Slowking and Poliwhirl into Politoed. This process adds an extra layer of strategy, as players must decide whether to use their precious King’s Rock or save it for future evolutions.

How to Obtain a King’s Rock in Pokémon GO

Acquiring a King’s Rock in Pokémon GO is no easy feat. This elusive item can be obtained through various methods, each with its own level of difficulty and luck.

Spinning PokéStops and Gyms

One of the most common ways to get a King’s Rock is by spinning PokéStops and Gyms. Players frequently spin these stops to collect items like Poké Balls, Potions, Berries, and sometimes Eggs. However, finding an Evolutionary Item like the King’s Rock from these spins is incredibly rare, with less than a 1% chance. While it’s possible to get lucky, relying solely on PokéStops and Gyms is not a practical strategy for farming King’s Rocks.

Research Breakthroughs

A more reliable method is through Research Breakthroughs. Trainers can achieve a Research Breakthrough by completing Field Research tasks for seven consecutive days. The reward bundle from a Research Breakthrough has a higher chance of containing an Evolutionary Item, including the King’s Rock. While the drop rate is still not guaranteed, it is significantly better than the meager odds from PokéStops and Gyms.

Special Events

Occasionally, Niantic, the developers of Pokémon GO, host special events that guarantee Evolutionary Items as rewards. For example, the “A Very Slow Discovery” event in June 2021 rewarded players with a King’s Rock. These events are rare and often time-limited, so Trainers must stay alert for announcements and participate to secure these valuable items.

Tips for Maximizing Your Chances

Given the rarity of the King’s Rock, here are some tips to maximize your chances of obtaining one:

Daily Spins: Ensure you spin PokéStops and Gyms every day to increase your chances, even if the odds are low. Complete Field Research Tasks: Aim to complete at least one Field Research task daily to work towards your seven-day Research Breakthrough. Participate in Events: Keep an eye on Pokémon GO announcements for special events that might offer King’s Rocks as rewards. In-Game Shop: If you’re willing to spend PokéCoins, check the in-game shop periodically, as King’s Rock can sometimes be purchased directly.

Using a King’s Rock to Evolve Pokémon

Once you’ve obtained a King’s Rock, using it to evolve your Pokémon is straightforward but requires strategic planning.

Evolving Poliwhirl into Politoed

To evolve Poliwhirl into Politoed, you’ll need 100 Candy and a King’s Rock. This evolution offers a unique alternative to Poliwrath, providing different stats and move sets that can be advantageous in certain battles.

Evolving Slowpoke into Slowking

Similarly, evolving Slowpoke into Slowking requires 50 Candy and a King’s Rock. Slowking offers distinct advantages over Slowbro, making it a valuable addition to any Trainer’s collection.