How To Get Larvesta & Volcarona in Pokemon Go

Pokémon Go, the hit mobile game from Niantic, is constantly updated with new challenges, research tasks, and new Pokémon to catch. This makes it a great game for players at any stage of their Pokémon Go career as there is always something fresh and new to do in the game. One of the exciting aspects of the game is catching new Pokémon and filling out the Pokédex, which continually draws in new players. With the constant updates to the game and new Pokémon being added from the various regions and generations of Pokémon, many players are looking to get their hands on some franchise favorites to show off to their friends, battle within gyms, and have new buddies to follow around and help out through the player’s journey. Two of these popular Pokémon that have recently made their debut in Pokémon Go are Larvesta and Volcarona, which are Bug and Fire dual-type Pokémon from the Unova region.

To obtain Larvesta in Pokémon Go, the only way currently available is by hatching it from a 2km, 5km, or 10km Egg. However, it’s worth noting that other Pokémon from these egg pools can also hatch, making it challenging to get Larvesta. The only solution is to hatch as many Eggs as possible until Larvesta appears.

It’s worth mentioning that unlike other new Pokémon, Larvesta cannot be found in the wild, battled as a Raid Boss, or obtained through Field Research tasks, making it a tricky Pokémon to catch. Therefore, hatching an Egg is currently the only way to get one.

Once you obtain a Larvesta, you can evolve it into Volcarona by collecting 400 Candy. This is one of the most expensive evolutions in the game, requiring the same amount of Candy as Pokémon like Gyarados, Altaria, and Bewear. It’s also worth mentioning that, since Larvesta can only be obtained through Eggs, collecting Candy for this evolution will be particularly challenging.

To earn Candy, set Larvesta as your Buddy to earn extra Candy while walking, and transfer any unwanted Larvesta for a little Candy reward. These are the same tips players use for earning Candy for other Pokémon.

It’s also worth noting that Shiny Larvesta is currently unavailable in Pokémon Go. This means that players will have to settle for regular Larvesta and Volcarona for the time being. However, it’s possible that Shiny Larvesta will make its debut during a future Bug or Fire-themed event. Therefore, players should keep an eye out for future events.

