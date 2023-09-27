How To Get Leafeon in Pokemon GO

Eevee, a beloved Pokemon in the world of Pokemon GO, boasts numerous exciting evolutions, and one of them is Leafeon, the charming Grass-type creature. Leafeon made its debut in the fourth generation of the Pokemon franchise, joining the ranks of other Eevee evolutions like Jolteon, Vaporeon, Flareon, Umbreon, and Espeon. If you’re eager to add Leafeon to your Pokemon collection in Pokemon GO, this guide is here to help. Over the years, Pokemon GO has introduced a variety of unique Pokemon, many of which have multiple evolution stages. But Eevee stands out as a Pokemon with a special twist, offering eight distinct evolution possibilities. One of these options leads to the Grass-type Leafeon, and in this guide, we’ll walk you through all the methods to obtain this charming creature in Pokemon GO.

Getting your hands on Leafeon in Pokemon GO may seem a tad perplexing at first, but worry not, as we’ll break it down into simple steps that even a newbie trainer can understand.

Evolve Eevee with a Mossy Lure Module:

Trainers in Pokemon GO can secure a Leafeon by evolving an Eevee while being in the proximity of a Mossy Lure Module. These special PokeStop modules serve a dual purpose – not only do they attract Pokemon to a specific PokeStop for 30 minutes, but they also have the magical ability to transform an Eevee into a Leafeon, provided that the player has the required candies and is within range of an active Lure Module.

Here’s how to make it happen: Obtain a Mossy Lure Module, which can be purchased in the Shop for 180 PokeCoins. b. Find a PokeStop and insert the Mossy Lure Module into it. c. Give the Photo Disc a spin. d. Evolve your Eevee while you’re still within the Lure Module’s influence zone.

By following these simple steps, your Eevee will evolve into the delightful Leafeon. Keep in mind that using a Glacial Lure Module instead will result in your Eevee evolving into Glaceon, another exciting Eevee evolution.

The “Name Trick”:

The “name trick” is an alternative method that works for various Pokemon within Eevee’s evolution line. However, it’s important to note that the specific name corresponding to each potential evolution is unique. To obtain Leafeon, make sure to nickname an Eevee “Linnea” and then proceed with the evolution process.

Keep in mind that the “name trick” is a one-time use feature. After employing it, you’ll need to rely on the Mossy Lure Module method or other methods to acquire additional Leafeons.

Regardless of which method you choose, be prepared to have 25 Eevee Candies at your disposal, as they are essential for the evolution process.

Shiny Leafeon in Pokemon GO

It’s possible to encounter a Shiny version of Leafeon in Pokemon GO. Trainers fortunate enough to discover a Shiny Eevee can evolve it into a Shiny Leafeon, adding a touch of uniqueness to their Pokemon collection.

Maximizing Your Leafeon’s Potential

Once you’ve obtained your Leafeon, it’s essential to assess its quality and strength. If you find that your Leafeon is on the weaker side, you can enhance its capabilities and replace its attacks with ones that suit your preferences. However, this endeavor requires a substantial amount of Stardust and Eevee candy, so it’s wise to stock up on these valuable resources in advance.

A fully powered-up Leafeon becomes a formidable Grass-type Pokemon, capable of resisting Ground, Water, Grass, and Electric-type opponents. With the right strategy and dedication, your Leafeon can become a key asset in battles and raids.

Conclusion

In the vibrant world of Pokemon GO, obtaining the charming Leafeon is a rewarding experience for trainers of all levels. By evolving Eevee using either a Mossy Lure Module or the “name trick,” you can add this Grass-type beauty to your collection. And for those lucky enough to find a Shiny Eevee, the opportunity to have a Shiny Leafeon awaits.

Remember to assess and strengthen your Leafeon’s attributes to make it a powerful addition to your roster. With determination and careful planning, you’ll have a Leafeon that can hold its own against a variety of opponents. So, get out there, capture Eevees, and embark on your journey to obtain the delightful Leafeon in Pokemon GO!