In the vast expanse of Fallout 76, players seek the elusive Legendary Modules to enhance their gear and weaponry. Whether you’re a seasoned survivor or just starting your journey in the wasteland, mastering the art of obtaining Legendary Modules is essential. In this guide, we’ll delve into the latest methods for farming these prized items and unlocking their potential.

First things first, let’s grasp what Legendary Modules are all about. Introduced in Fallout 76’s Nuclear Winter update, Legendary Modules serve as crucial crafting components for creating or modifying legendary gear. Whether it’s imbuing weapons with powerful effects or fine-tuning armor to withstand the harshest of battles, Legendary Modules are the key to unlocking true potential in the wasteland.

Methods for Farming Legendary Modules

Now that we know the importance of Legendary Modules, let’s explore the various methods for acquiring them.

Purchase from the Rusty Pick

The most straightforward method is purchasing Legendary Modules from Purveyor Murmrgh, who operates out of the Rusty Pick. For 50 Scrips, players can acquire these coveted modules. However, there’s a catch—Purveyor Murmrgh only stocks 100 Legendary Modules per server. To stock up, players may need to engage in some server-hopping antics.

Embark on Pitt Expeditions

Another avenue for acquiring Legendary Modules is through Pitt Expeditions, daily missions that offer a chance at valuable rewards. By visiting the Whitespring resort or joining a friend’s Expedition, players can partake in these quests. While there’s no guarantee of obtaining Legendary Modules, they are a common drop alongside other rewards like Cores.

Scoreboard Rewards

Players may also find themselves rewarded with Legendary Modules through the Scoreboard. Fallout 1st members tend to have better odds of receiving these rewards. Generally, players ranked 100 or above are more likely to encounter Legendary Modules among other common prizes.

Exchange Unused Legendaries

For those with a surplus of legendary items gathering dust, there’s an alternative method for acquiring Legendary Modules. By trading in unused legendary weapons or Power Armor pieces at a Legendary Scrip Machine, players can earn Scrips. These Scrips can then be used to purchase Legendary Modules, with 80 Scrips awarded per 3-star equipment.

Using Legendary Modules

Once you’ve acquired your legendary modules, it’s time to put them to good use. Legendary modules serve two primary purposes:

Adding Legendary Effects: You can use legendary modules to add powerful effects to your weapons and armor, enhancing their stats and abilities. Simply head to a weapon or armor workbench to begin the crafting process. Re-rolling Legendary Effects: Not satisfied with your current legendary effects? Legendary modules allow you to re-roll them in the hopes of obtaining something more desirable. This can be particularly useful for fine-tuning your gear to suit your playstyle.

Below is a handy reference table detailing the number of Legendary Modules required for each tier of Legendary Effect:

1-Star: 1 Legendary Module

2-Star: 3 Legendary Modules

3-Star: 4 Legendary Module

In the ever-evolving world of Fallout 76, obtaining Legendary Modules is a skill every survivor must master. Whether through purchasing, expeditions, scoreboard rewards, or trading in unused legendaries, there are various paths to acquiring these prized components. With the right strategy and a bit of luck, you’ll soon be wielding legendary gear that strikes fear into the heart of the wasteland.